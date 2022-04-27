It Cosmetics Buy One Get One Free Deals: The 12 Must-Shop Products

We independently selected these products and deals because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Makeup and skincare products are always an appreciated gift, but do you ever get distracted picking out items for yourself when you're shopping for beauty products? Or is that just me? Picking out thoughtful gifts is important, but it's easy to get caught up when you're in a shopping zone. With Mother's Day coming up, you can treat the maternal figure in your life and yourself with some buy one, get one free deals from It Cosmetics.
Unfortunately, every It Cosmetics product is not a part of this deal, but so many of the top-selling, highly reviewed products are. All you need to do is add at least two items from this list to your cart and the discount applies in your cart with the promo code GIFT1GET1. Get one moisturizer for mom, and keep another for yourself. Or your can really pamper your mother by giving her two of her favorite products so she's all set for the next few months.
That's not the only great It Cosmetics offer right now. If you spend $100+, you get a free tote bag and four deluxe samples. If you spend $125+, you'll get that tote with four deluxe samples and a free full-size mascara. Let's check out these can't-miss deals.
It Cosmetics CC+ Cream Full-Coverage Foundation with SPF 50+
The company's CC+ Cream is called "Your Skin But Better," which sounds like the ideal makeup look for most people. This best-selling CC cream is really multiple products in one: a foundation, a brightening color corrector, makeup primer, hydrating serum, a serum concealer, and more. The cream enhances elasticity, reduces the appearance of wrinkles, and locks in moisture, according to the brand.
It has 5,900+ 5-star reviews from It Cosmetics shoppers and there are 12 easy-to-blend shades to choose from.
It Cosmetics Hello Results Wrinkle-Reducing Daily Retinol Serum-in-Cream
Say hello to smooth, refreshed skin with this wrinkle-reducing retinol product. It combines the best benefits of a cream with a serum. The brand claims that this reduces the appearance of wrinkles and dark spots in addition to improving skin firmness.
Check out the before and after photos below. An It Cosmetics shopper said, "I used every other night and notice fine lines on my forehead visibly reduced after about two weeks!"
It Cosmetics Hello Results Baby-Smooth Glycolic Acid Peel + Caring Oil
The Hello Results Baby-Smooth Glycolic Acid Peel + Caring Oil exfoliates and soothes the skin, according to the brand. Just leave this on overnight and you will wake up to hydrated, refreshed skin with a strengthened skin barrier, per It Cosmetics.
An enthusiastic shopper shared, "I received a sample of this product and wasn't quite sure what I was expecting out of it. Let me say that the little bitty sample bottle went a long way! After the first use I saw a radiance and smoothness in the texture of my 41 year old skin the next day! I stuck with the regimen of using it nightly. I've used it for exactly a week and still have half a bottle left. I received compliments that the foundation I used looked very natural and flawless...um I was NOT wearing foundation! So here I am writing this review and about to order myself a full sized bottle of this fountain of youth!"
It Cosmetics Confidence in Your Beauty Sleep Night Cream
It Cosmetics claims you can combat the top 5 signs of aging in just 7 sleeps: fine lines, dryness, loss of firmness, dullness, and tired-looking skin with this cream. Just put this night cream on before bed and you will wake up to younger-looking, plump skin.
The formula's unique texture also prevents visible product transfer on your pillow. It will stay on your skin, not your pillow, sheets, and blankets, per the brand. A fan of the product said, "I just bought my 2nd huge jar of this. I don't think I'll ever stop using it every night. It smells so good; not too overpowering of a lavender smell but just right. It also feels like silk when putting it on my face. I will buy it over and over (when it's on sale)." Thankfully, this is a part of the buy one get one free deal.
It Cosmetics Hello Lashes+ Volumizing Mascara with Lash Serum
This volumizing mascara has a smudge-proof formula, according to the brand. It also has what the brand describes as "lash-loving ingredients," like biotin, argan oil, and jojoba oil. It Cosmetics claims "the 360° Lash-Wrapping Brush ensures this tubing mascara wraps each and every lash for instant separation and definition in one stroke."
A fan of the mascara said, "This is my favorite mascara. It goes on well: voluminous but not too clumpy. Easy to use. It stays put all day, but still washes off without 18 harsh cleansers. This doesn't flake or cause raccoon eyes like other mascaras do on me."
It Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores Pressed Setting Powder
When you're done with your makeup, sweep some of this pressed powder on top of your look to prevent shine, blur the appearance of pores, and mattify the skin. Finishing your look with some powder is a great way to extend the life of your glam. There are three, easy-to-blend shades to choose from.
An It Cosmetics shopper said, "Works great at hiding pores and little flaws. Would recommend to everyone!"
It Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores Poreless Finish Loose Setting Powder
If you prefer a loose powder formula, this translucent powder is a reliable option to prevent oiliness/shine and lock your makeup in place.
"In my opinion, this finishing powder is the best on the market," a shopper said. Another declared, "Holy grail!! I've used this for years and nothing I have tried is better!"
It Cosmetics Confidence in a Cleanser
This innovative product combines the attributes of a cleanser with a hydrating serum.
"I love this cleanser, its soft on the skin, just enough lather. I use it religiously for 4 years now," a shopper said. Another customer explained, "Great cleaner if you're looking for something that is gentle on the skin and great for sensitivity."
It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Anti-Aging Concealer
This concealer was developed with plastic surgeons and dermatologists. The brand claims that this formula is great to diminish the look of fine lines, redness, and hyperpigmentation without cracks or creasing. The waterproof concealer lasts for 24 hours, per It Cosmetics.
This concealer has 1,400+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Best under eye dark circle concealer I have tried (and I have tried seemingly everything from high end department store to online brands). A little goes a LONG way. This does not settle into wrinkles but smoothes over them shade match is perfect."
It Cosmetics Brow Power Micro Eyebrow Pencil
If you are looking for a super subtle, natural-looking brow product, try this out. It has a micro-fine tip, which helps you create those teeny, tiny hair-like strokes. The brand claims that this Universal Taupe shade "adjusts to all hair colors—even gray—based on application pressure."
A fan of the brow pencil said, "This makes my brows look Natural but better. I am not trying to make my brows look like the current trend of dramatic brows. I believe this is perfect for making your brows look however you like yours and for whatever hair color you have. I will continue to purchase as it works great for me."
It Cosmetics Brow PowerFULL Eyebrow Pencil
If you prefer a bold eyebrow, try the best-selling Brow Power Pencil. It has a unique triangular tip to help you create bold definition and volume. The brand claims that this "Universal Taupe shade adjusts to all hair colors—even gray—based on application pressure."
An It Cosmetics shopper proclaimed, "I will never use any other brow pencil again! Only brow pencil I use! It's a miracle pencil! Perfect!"
It Cosmetics Confidence in an Eye Cream
Say goodbye to wrinkles, dark circles, and puffy under eyes when you incorporate this into your routine, according to It Cosmetics. This hydrating eye cream is gentle on sensitive skin. It has brightening and color-correcting properties.
"Holy Grail. This eye cream has been the only one that has actually made a difference in my under eyes. It plumps up the skin and pairs perfectly with the Confidence In A Cream moisturizer. Highly recommend for ladies my age," a shopper said.
While you're shopping for great beauty products, you can get two Benefit Cosmetics Brow Microfilling Eyebrow Pens for the price of one.