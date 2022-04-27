Christina Haack Moving into "Long Term Family Home" With New Husband Josh Hall

HGTV star Christina Haack sold her Southern California home soon after marrying Josh Hall. Now, the newlywed and mom of 3 says she’s ready to settle down in a new family home.

By Corinne Heller Apr 27, 2022 3:55 PMTags
Real EstateCouplesChristina AnsteadHGTV
Watch: HGTV Star Christina Haack is MARRIED!

Christina Haack Hall is on the move again.

Weeks after marrying Josh Hall and selling a southern California house she bought less than a year ago, the HGTV star announced that she and her family are packing their bags and heading to a new home.

"We moved to Dana Point last summer after falling in love with the ocean view," Christina wrote on Instagram on April 23. "We still LOVE the view but among other things we don't love the 90 minute round trip drive to and from the kids school. Back to Newport we go. Near school and friends and work. Our new home is our long term family home. Coming from a restless soul my soul is ready to rest. At 38 I'm exactly where I want to be and can't wait to make the next house our home."

photos
Christina Haack and Josh Hall: Romance Rewind

The Christina on the Coast star posted the news with a family photo featuring kids Taylor El Moussa, 11, and Brayden El Moussa, 6—her children with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, plus Josh, 41, carrying Hudson London Anstead, 2—her son with second ex-husband Ant Anstead.

On April 5, a source confirmed to E! that Christina and Josh had married after dating for a year. Three days later, the former Flip or Flop star finalized her sale of her five-bedroom house in Dana Point in Orange County, Calif. for $11.5 million, which is $1.2 million more than she paid for the property just last July, real estate records show.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

RHOA's Porsha Williams Shares Spring Outfits Under $45

2
Update!

Shocking Revelations From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

3

Why Harry Styles Felt "So Ashamed" About His Sex Life

"Loved redesigning our Dana Point pad and all the memories we made in this home," Christina wrote on Instagram on April 22, alongside a video of herself walking through the house. "It's bittersweet we're moving soon, but I can't wait to make our next home our own."

Christina also owns a second home near Nashville, Tennessee, which she also bought last year.

Trending Stories

1

RHOA's Porsha Williams Shares Spring Outfits Under $45

2
Update!

All the Bombshells From the Kardashians’ Court Trial With Blac Chyna

3

Why Fans Think Amber Heard Is Copying Johnny Depp's Court Looks

4

Jared Padalecki Shares Health Update After “Bad” Car Accident

5

Margot Robbie's First Look as Barbie Will Have You Doing a Double Take

Latest News

Here’s Proof Lizzo’s New Romance is 100 Percent Going Strong

Why Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? May Tempt You to Call Your Ex

The Circle Season 4 Trailer Promises the "Spiciest" Season Yet

It Cosmetics Buy One Get One Free Deals: The 12 Must-Shop Products

Iris Apatow and Ryder Robinson Pack on the PDA in Sweet New Photos

Willow Smith Recalls "Forgiving" Mom Jada for Downplaying Her Anxiety

Christina Haack Moving into "Long Term Family Home" With New Husband