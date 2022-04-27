Christina Haack Moving into "Long Term Family Home" With New Husband Josh Hall

Christina Haack Hall is on the move again.
Weeks after marrying Josh Hall and selling a southern California house she bought less than a year ago, the HGTV star announced that she and her family are packing their bags and heading to a new home.
"We moved to Dana Point last summer after falling in love with the ocean view," Christina wrote on Instagram on April 23. "We still LOVE the view but among other things we don't love the 90 minute round trip drive to and from the kids school. Back to Newport we go. Near school and friends and work. Our new home is our long term family home. Coming from a restless soul my soul is ready to rest. At 38 I'm exactly where I want to be and can't wait to make the next house our home."
The Christina on the Coast star posted the news with a family photo featuring kids Taylor El Moussa, 11, and Brayden El Moussa, 6—her children with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, plus Josh, 41, carrying Hudson London Anstead, 2—her son with second ex-husband Ant Anstead.
On April 5, a source confirmed to E! that Christina and Josh had married after dating for a year. Three days later, the former Flip or Flop star finalized her sale of her five-bedroom house in Dana Point in Orange County, Calif. for $11.5 million, which is $1.2 million more than she paid for the property just last July, real estate records show.
"Loved redesigning our Dana Point pad and all the memories we made in this home," Christina wrote on Instagram on April 22, alongside a video of herself walking through the house. "It's bittersweet we're moving soon, but I can't wait to make our next home our own."
Christina also owns a second home near Nashville, Tennessee, which she also bought last year.