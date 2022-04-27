JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers' Bachelor-Inspired Wedding Idea Deserves a Rose

Todd Williamson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

The wedding is a long time coming as the reality stars have had to postpone it twice due to the pandemic. So what moments are they looking forward to the most? For Jordan, it's having them walk into the reception for the first time as husband and wife. And for JoJo, she can't wait for her dad's speech and her first look with Jordan.

"We never loved the idea of a first look. We were very against it," she said. "And after talking about it and realizing having a first look that was really intimate between just him and I, that seems very special to me. And I feel like it is going to be a moment that I'll probably be crying before the wedding starts. So, I don't know if that's good. But I'm really excited."

JoJo and Jordan fell in love on season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016, which ended with him proposing with a diamond ring. Three years later, he re-proposed with a new sparkler. Although, JoJo said she still has the original tucked away in a safe.

"It's so special to me because it's our whole experience and how we met and it's just so significant," she told E! News. "So whether that's one day passing it down to a child, a daughter, or whether it's resetting it into a necklace, or whatever it is, I never want to lose that because I think it's such a good reminder of our story. And it's a beautiful ring."