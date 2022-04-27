JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers' Bachelor-Inspired Wedding Idea Deserves a Rose

Here's one way for JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers to find out which of their wedding guests are here for the right reasons.
In an exclusive chat with E! News, the couple said they've joked around with the idea of having attendees conduct in-the-moment interviews, with the sports analyst noting these Bachelor-style confessionals could serve as "kind of a nod to the reality TV world" where they met. Whether attendees are sharing how they really feel about the reception music, dishing on how they saw someone crying in the bathroom or just spilling the tea after maybe one too many cocktails, JoJo and Jordan thought having their guests talk about it all to a camera could be a fun, lighthearted way to capture their big day.
"I don't know if we'll do it because we just thought of this idea," JoJo said while celebrating the launch of the duo's wedding invitation suite with The Knot Invitations on April 26 at New York's Ramscale Studio, "but it's very funny."
Possible last-minute adds aside, the pair have locked in most their details now that their six-year engagement is finally winding down. Taking place at a Southern California vineyard this May, their nuptials are "Italian-inspired," described the bride. "When we did the tasting, I was blown away. We wanted everything. So I feel like we leaned into the Italian theme." Still, she continued, "we didn't want it to be like we're trying to convince people we're in Italy. So it's really balanced with—and our invitations reflect this—the organic elements of nature and being outside in the vineyards. And you'll see that with olive branches and a lot of greenery."
As for their wedding must-haves, The Bachelorette alums will be setting the mood of their "classic," "timeless" and "romantic" event with a string quartet, JoJo said, and Jordan has an on-site cigar roller coming so he can "have a little guys' moment amidst the chaos."
The wedding is a long time coming as the reality stars have had to postpone it twice due to the pandemic. So what moments are they looking forward to the most? For Jordan, it's having them walk into the reception for the first time as husband and wife. And for JoJo, she can't wait for her dad's speech and her first look with Jordan.
"We never loved the idea of a first look. We were very against it," she said. "And after talking about it and realizing having a first look that was really intimate between just him and I, that seems very special to me. And I feel like it is going to be a moment that I'll probably be crying before the wedding starts. So, I don't know if that's good. But I'm really excited."
JoJo and Jordan fell in love on season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016, which ended with him proposing with a diamond ring. Three years later, he re-proposed with a new sparkler. Although, JoJo said she still has the original tucked away in a safe.
"It's so special to me because it's our whole experience and how we met and it's just so significant," she told E! News. "So whether that's one day passing it down to a child, a daughter, or whether it's resetting it into a necklace, or whatever it is, I never want to lose that because I think it's such a good reminder of our story. And it's a beautiful ring."
Years later, JoJo and Jordan still enjoy looking back at their journey to find love. "We were just walking our dogs the other day and he's like, 'Can you believe this is our life now? Can you believe we were total strangers to each other before setting foot in that Bachelor mansion?'" she said. "And even after our first year or two, there were so many ups and downs that we didn't know what our fate was going to be as a couple. We wanted it so bad, but we didn't know because there were difficult times. And I just think we have worked through so many things."
Added Jordan, "Now, looking back at it, I'm like, I didn't even know how good it was going to be. And I was ready after knowing her for seven weeks."