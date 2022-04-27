Kim Kardashian Is “Blushing” After Seemingly Hacking Mom Kris Jenner’s Twitter Account

Fans think Kim Kardashian hacked Kris Jenner’s Twitter account after two tweets were sent out praising the SKIMS mogul. See Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s reactions below.

Kim Kardashian has Kris Jenner's heart…and her phone. 

On April 26, a series of tweets praising the SKIMS founder were sent from the Momager's Twitter account and fans think Kim, 41, has hacked her mom's social media. 

"I love my daughter Kim the most! She's just the cutest and sweetest!" the first tweet from Kris, 66, read, to which Kim responded, "Oh mom stop! I'm blushing."

A second tweet from Kris' page read, "Kim is just so smart! Everything I know so learned from her!!!!!"

Kim again replied to her mom's compliments by writing, "You are just so nice today mom! I didn't even know you had twitter but what a nice surprise to see how you feel about me."

Kris' questionable tweets also caught the eye of some of her other daughters. Khloe Kardashian replied to her mom's initial tweet, writing, "You spelled Khloé wrong" and Kylie Jenner responded, "Obviously hacked."

Social media users agreed with Kylie's theory. One fan tweeted, "I knew it was Kim right away ! Kris would never say that she loves all of her daughters and her son too," while another wrote, "Kim!! lol Hacked mommas twitter. Mine do it to me all the time!!"

Finding out who is Kris' favorite child has always been a topic of discussion for the family. While the momager is usually mum about which one of her offspring is dearest to her heart, her daughters believe that it's no longer Kim.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for ABA

During a 2019 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe agreed that the Kylie Cosmetics founder was their mom's new favorite.

"Kimberly 10 years ago," the Good American CEO said, before the three yelled in unison, "Kylie now."

