Kim Kardashian Is “Blushing” After Seemingly Hacking Mom Kris Jenner’s Twitter Account

Watch : Kim Kardashian PHOTOSHOPPED Her Belly Button?!

Kim Kardashian has Kris Jenner's heart…and her phone.

On April 26, a series of tweets praising the SKIMS founder were sent from the Momager's Twitter account and fans think Kim, 41, has hacked her mom's social media.

"I love my daughter Kim the most! She's just the cutest and sweetest!" the first tweet from Kris, 66, read, to which Kim responded, "Oh mom stop! I'm blushing."

A second tweet from Kris' page read, "Kim is just so smart! Everything I know so learned from her!!!!!"

Kim again replied to her mom's compliments by writing, "You are just so nice today mom! I didn't even know you had twitter but what a nice surprise to see how you feel about me."

Kris' questionable tweets also caught the eye of some of her other daughters. Khloe Kardashian replied to her mom's initial tweet, writing, "You spelled Khloé wrong" and Kylie Jenner responded, "Obviously hacked."