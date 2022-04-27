Margot Robbie's First Look as Iconic Barbie Will Have You Doing a Double Take

Margot Robbie is a Barbie girl living in the Barbie world on the set of her new movie.
Warner Bros. Pictures gave fans their first sneak peek at the actress portraying the iconic doll in the live-action film Barbie. In a photo tweeted out by the studio on April 26, Robbie can be seen sitting in a hot pink convertible and wearing a blue and white striped top with coordinating accessories, including a bracelet and polka dot headband.
The film is scheduled to hit theaters July 21, 2023, and Robbie isn't the only star set to appear in the movie. Ryan Gosling is expected to portray Barbie's boyfriend Ken, and Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, America Ferrera and Hari Nef are part of the cast, as well.
Greta Gerwig is directing the film and she co-wrote the script with Noah Baumbach. While details of the plot have yet to be revealed, the film is the first collaboration between Warner Bros. Pictures and Mattel Films, a new division of the toy company.
"Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child's journey to self-discovery," Robbie, who is also a producer of the movie, said in a 2019 press release. "Over the brand's almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president. I'm so honored to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide. I can't imagine better partners than Warner Bros and Mattel to bring this film to the big screen."
Amy Schumer was previously set to play Barbie in a movie for Sony, which was announced in 2016. But in 2017, the comedian revealed she was no longer taking on the role, citing scheduling conflicts. She further opened up about the decision in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last month.
"They definitely didn't want to do it the way I wanted to do it," Schumer, who had written Barbie as an inventor, said, "the only way I was interested in doing it."