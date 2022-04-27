Kate Spade Mother’s Day Sale: You Can Save an Extra 25% Off These 13 Sale Styles & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Want to treat the mom in your life to something extra special and totally chic this Mother's Day? We've got just the thing for you. Kate Spade is currently holding a Mother's Day say where you can take an extra 25% off sale styles as well as other select items sitewide. All you have to do is enter the code MOTHERSDAY at checkout to receive your discount.
Whether you're looking to pamper your mom, your wife, your sister or even yourself, Kate Spade has some of the cutest bags and accessories in a variety of colors and patterns. For instance, the best-selling Kate Spade Knott Medium Satchel is one of our faves from the sale. All the colors are so cute, especially the yellow sesame and orchid. We're also loving the sophisticated Astrid Medium Crossbody in Parchment, which is on sale today for $89. You can score some seriously good discounts that are just as good as the Kate Spade Surprise site.
If's also worth mentioning that you can still order your gift and get it delivered by Mother's Day if you shop today. However, you don't have too long. Orders must be submitted by May 1st to guarantee i'll make it to you by May 6, the Friday before Mother's Day.
Wth that, we rounded up some of our favorite deals and styles from Kate Spade's extra 25% off Mother's Day Sale. Check those out below.
Kate Spade Smile Small Crossbody
The Kate Spade Smile Small Crossbody is the chic little accessory that any mom would love. It comes in three colors: red, pink and light blue, and that metal chain handle makes it extra cute.
Kate Spade Flower Jacquard Stripe Medium Bucket Bag
There's so much to love about this medium-sized bucket bag. For one, the spade flower jacquard is so cute, plus the two-tone stripe down the middle just really completes the look. It's originally $348, but you can snag one today for under $200.
Kate Spade All Day Large Tote
Shopping for a mom who loves to carry all the essentials plus a little (more like, a lot) more? If so, Kate Spade's All Day Large Tote would make a great Mother's Day gift this year. It comes in six bold and bright colors, including orchid which will score you the best deal.
Kate Spade Knott Gingham Airpods Pro Case
If the mom in your life is constantly misplaying their Airpods, this stylish case featuring a leather lanyard strap may be just the thing they need.
Kate Spade Knott Medium Satchel
This customer-fave satchel can fit everything you need for the day ahead. We love that it comes in several playful colors including orange, yellow and pink. Right now it's on sale for as low as $130.
Kate Spade Spencer Double-Zip Dome Crossbody
Kate Spade's classic dome crossbody is the "best new mom partner," according to one reviewer. It's sophisticated, functional and comes in four colors including black and light blue.
Kate Spade The Little Better Sam Nylon Mini Tote
According to one Kate Spade reviewer, this "gorgeous" mini tote gets so many compliments."I actually bought the medium first and loved it so much that I had to get another one with a smaller size," they wrote. " I am more in love with this size. Great for daily wear. Very spacious and lightweight." Plus, that color is stunning.
Kate Spade Astrid Medium Crossbody
There's just something about an all white bag that's super chic, so we're all about the Astrid Medium Crossbody in parchment. If you love it just as much as we do, it's on sale right now for $89. It also comes in black.
Kate Spade Spencer Dots Chain Wallet
This chain wallet is a lot of fun. The colors are great for your spring and summer outfits, and it's perfectly sized to fit your phone, keys a small wallet and some lip balm.
Kate Spade Smile Gingham Small Shoulder Bag
We love how cute this gingham shoulder bag is and Kate Spade shoppers do as well. You can wear it with a t-shirt and jeans in the day, and your favorite little black dress at night. Best part is, it's on sale now for $89.
Kate Spade Lovitt Colorblock Small Top-Handle Bag
Kate Spade's Lovitt Colorblock Small Top-Handle Bag stands out for being such a timeless piece. Plus, the magnetic spade closure makes it extra fab. The bag is originally $298, but it's on sale now for $134.
Kate Spade Smile Small Shoulder Bag
According to Kate Spade reviewers, this is the perfect going out bag. It's compact, but roomy enough to fit the essentials. It comes in black and pink, and it's on sale for $104.
Kate Spade Lane Small Satchel
This cute little everyday crossbody comes in five colors including the bold old gold. It's originally $278, but you can add one to your wardrobe (or mom's) today for $125.
