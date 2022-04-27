Nordstrom Rack’s Stackable Rings Are up to 86% Off

Swarovski, Madewell, & BaubleBar rings are on sale at Nordstrom Rack with prices starting at just $7.

By Carly Shihadeh Apr 27, 2022 1:00 PMTags
E-Comm: Rings

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you liked it then you should've put a ring on it, so we'll just have to do that ourselves. Treat yourself to some bling from Nordstrom Rack. Their trending, stackable rings are on sale now for up to 86% off. That means you can add gorgeous styles to your jewelry collection for as low as $7, or wow someone else by giving them a gift that looks a lot more expensive than it actually is. 

From Madewell to BaubleBar to rings featuring Swarovski crystals, you'll definitely find something sparkly that catches your eye in this roundup. If bling isn't your style, we also found dainty, trending gold rings that are perfect for summer. Most of these sets come with multiple rings to mix, match, and stack. Scroll below to treat yourself without breaking the bank! 

Adornia Swarovski Crystal Studded Band - Set of 3

Three rings for the price of one, Swarovski crystals, and 81% off? Immediately yes.

$175
$33
Nordstrom Rack

8 Other Reasons x Draya Michele Sway Set of 2 Rings

This set of two gorgeous rings is 86% off and will cost you less than $7.

$50
$7
Nordstrom Rack

Alex and Ani Imitation Pearl Stackable Ring - Set of 2

These rings are trendy, unique, and 82% off.

$68
$13
Nordstrom Rack

Madewell Malachite Baguette Stacking Ring Set

We love the vintage gold color of these gorgeous Madewell rings

$28
$15
Nordstrom Rack

Sterling Forever 14K Yellow Gold Plated Onyx Signet Ring

This pretty ring is delicate while being a little bit edgy. The best part? It's 76% off.

$84
$20
Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Set of 5 Assorted Cubic Zirconia Rings

These rings look so expensive, but they're only $27, and you get five to mix, match, and stack.

$59
$27
Nordstrom Rack

Adornia Love Stacking Ring - Set of 4 - 0.03 ctw

We love this stack of rings for just $20.

$84
$20
Nordstrom Rack

Adornia 14K Yellow Gold Plated Stainless Steel Mixed Band Stackable Ring Set

These dainty gold rings are a must for summer, and they're 70% off. 

$85
$25
Nordstrom Rack

Madewell Malachite Baguette Stacking Ring Set

We love Madewell jewelry because it's high quality and trendy. These rings look so expensive, but you'll get three gorgeous rings for just $15. 

$28
$15
Nordstrom Rack

Adornia 14K Yellow Gold Plated Turquoise & Swarovski Crystal Accented Evil Eye Ring

Everybody needs an evil eye piece in their jewelry collection. This one features Swarovski crystals for extra sparkle. 

$140
$27
Nordstrom Rack

Sterling Forever 14K Gold Vermeil Textured Multi Band Ring

Here's a ring you won't be able to stop wearing for only $18.

$54
$18
Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Pavé Coil Ring

Shine bright and make a statement. This ring looks like it's real diamonds, but it's only $23.

$59
$23
Nordstrom Rack

Sterling Forever Charlotte CZ Stacking Ring Set

This gorgeous, unique ring set is 82% off.

$112
$20
Nordstrom Rack

BaubleBar Eternity Band Ring

We love BaubleBar jewelry, especially when it's only $25. 

$48
$25
Nordstrom Rack

Savvy Cie Jewels 18K Yellow Gold Plated Bezel CZ Solitaire Stackable Ring

You don't need to spend a lot to treat yourself. This ring is simple, dainty, expensive-looking, and only $20. 

$70
$20
Nordstrom Rack

Savvy Cie Jewels 18K Gold Plated All Around CZ Band Ring

We can't believe this fabulous ring is only $20. 

$85
$20
Nordstrom Rack

