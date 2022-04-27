Nordstrom Rack’s Stackable Rings Are up to 86% Off

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you liked it then you should've put a ring on it, so we'll just have to do that ourselves. Treat yourself to some bling from Nordstrom Rack. Their trending, stackable rings are on sale now for up to 86% off. That means you can add gorgeous styles to your jewelry collection for as low as $7, or wow someone else by giving them a gift that looks a lot more expensive than it actually is.
From Madewell to BaubleBar to rings featuring Swarovski crystals, you'll definitely find something sparkly that catches your eye in this roundup. If bling isn't your style, we also found dainty, trending gold rings that are perfect for summer. Most of these sets come with multiple rings to mix, match, and stack. Scroll below to treat yourself without breaking the bank!
Adornia Swarovski Crystal Studded Band - Set of 3
Three rings for the price of one, Swarovski crystals, and 81% off? Immediately yes.
8 Other Reasons x Draya Michele Sway Set of 2 Rings
This set of two gorgeous rings is 86% off and will cost you less than $7.
Alex and Ani Imitation Pearl Stackable Ring - Set of 2
These rings are trendy, unique, and 82% off.
Madewell Malachite Baguette Stacking Ring Set
We love the vintage gold color of these gorgeous Madewell rings.
Sterling Forever 14K Yellow Gold Plated Onyx Signet Ring
This pretty ring is delicate while being a little bit edgy. The best part? It's 76% off.
Nordstrom Set of 5 Assorted Cubic Zirconia Rings
These rings look so expensive, but they're only $27, and you get five to mix, match, and stack.
Adornia Love Stacking Ring - Set of 4 - 0.03 ctw
We love this stack of rings for just $20.
Adornia 14K Yellow Gold Plated Stainless Steel Mixed Band Stackable Ring Set
These dainty gold rings are a must for summer, and they're 70% off.
Madewell Malachite Baguette Stacking Ring Set
We love Madewell jewelry because it's high quality and trendy. These rings look so expensive, but you'll get three gorgeous rings for just $15.
Adornia 14K Yellow Gold Plated Turquoise & Swarovski Crystal Accented Evil Eye Ring
Everybody needs an evil eye piece in their jewelry collection. This one features Swarovski crystals for extra sparkle.
Sterling Forever 14K Gold Vermeil Textured Multi Band Ring
Here's a ring you won't be able to stop wearing for only $18.
Nordstrom Pavé Coil Ring
Shine bright and make a statement. This ring looks like it's real diamonds, but it's only $23.
Sterling Forever Charlotte CZ Stacking Ring Set
This gorgeous, unique ring set is 82% off.
BaubleBar Eternity Band Ring
We love BaubleBar jewelry, especially when it's only $25.
Savvy Cie Jewels 18K Yellow Gold Plated Bezel CZ Solitaire Stackable Ring
You don't need to spend a lot to treat yourself. This ring is simple, dainty, expensive-looking, and only $20.
Savvy Cie Jewels 18K Gold Plated All Around CZ Band Ring
We can't believe this fabulous ring is only $20.