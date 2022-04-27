Real Housewives of Atlanta Alum Porsha Williams Shares Affordable Spring Clothes Under $45

We included these products chosen by Porsha Williams because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Porsha is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams told Amazon customers, "I'm so ready for the spring. I'm preparing right now. I'm here to help you prepare as well. Today, I'm going to show you a lot of Amazon's top-selling items. They are the perfect go-to items for spring. I'll help you style them." And if you know anything about this Bravolebrity, she is all about shopping those affordable finds.
During a recent Amazon Live session, Porsha reminded shoppers, "You guys know I love me some Amazon," explaining, "I keep shopping on Amazon just to get ready for the summer. There are cute items. You can trust the quality of your items. They look just as cute when you get them. They're exactly what you see in the picture. I just love shopping on Amazon."
She encouraged her fellow fashionistas to "be extra" and shop her spring Amazon picks.
Porsha Williams' Spring Fashion From Amazon
Verdusa Women's Cut Out Waist Split Side Square Neck Midi Bodycon Tank Dress
"This dress is so cute. I really love this dress. I'm a big fan of cut-outs. They are forgiving. Cut-outs are like an optical illusion, if you will. It's so super sexy. If you want to wear a bra with this, you can, look how it's cut. Look at that slit. For pictures, this is the look. It's stretchy. You can even go down a size, if you ask me. It's breathable and perfect for the summer. There are other color options."
Lyaner Satin Spaghetti Straps Cowl Cocktail Midi Dresses
"This one has a string on the side. Oh, how sexy is that? Just string it up right here to do it as short as you want or as long as you want. This is an absolutely gorgeous dress. I would totally wear this to a wedding. You can even wear this with tennis shoes for another event too."
This dress comes in 28 colors and it has 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Vivianly Women's Square toe Sandals
"These are gorgeous. I love that they're not too tall. These would look perfect with that silky dress. In person, they have a lot of sparkle. I love that it's a kitten heel. There's no reason to be uncomfortable. Wear these for an event where you have to stand up for a long period of time. I would wear these to the airport. That's how comfortable they are."
These come in six colors.
Pavoi 14K Gold Plated Dainty Layering Necklaces
"This is so pretty. I love the layering like this. This is me all day. I love that these are not too long. These are the perfect length for me to be dressy or to be casual."
SCHHJZPJ High Waisted Wide Leg Faux Leather Shorts
Porsha recommended these super flattering, high-waisted faux leather shorts. They come in five colors and have 3,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Drop Women's Addison Soft Volume Top Handle Bag
"This color is everything. You can wear this color with a lot of different things. This is a great everyday bag. It's all about accessorizing when it comes to style. This bag is so cute." This bag comes in seven colors.
Zesica Women’s Summer Bohemian Floral Printed Strapless Beach Party Long Maxi Dress
"I just love a flowy dress. I die for a flowy dress. This is very stretchy. I like this print. I love that it comes in so many colors. It's simple and it's just two colors. This is the perfect vacation dress."
This dress comes in 31 colors and it has 4,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Cushionaire Women’s Sydney Faux Wood Sandal +Litesole Technology
"These with the floral dress are a look for me. You can wear these shoes with everything. You won't regret bringing these on vacation. You can wear them with a bathing suit or a beautiful, flowy dress."
These shoes come in four colors and there are wide width options.
ReoRia Women's Sexy Sleeveless Racer Back Halter Neck Bodysuit
"This is a top-selling bodysuit. I've bought other bodysuits like this for like $100. I wear these bodysuits with joggers, jeans, and high-waisted skirts. I wear these like nobody's business. The quality of these are exactly like the ones I got for $100. This comes in so many colors. How cute is this top?"
This bodysuit comes in 18 colors and it has 12,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bronax Cloud Slides for Women and Men
Porsha included these incredibly popular slides in this roundup of spring must-haves. These comfy shoes have 4,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews and they come in 14 colors.
Roswear Womens High Waisted Skinny Stretch Butt Lifting Jeans
"These jeans are top notch. I love that they have three buttons. These jeans feel so good. It's hard to find a good jean. These are perfect. These are the jeans for the summer. Everybody get them. They're high waisted. They're very stretchy."
These jeans also come in black, dark blue, and light blue.
PiePieBuy Womens Square Toe Braided Chunky Heeled Sandals
"Oh my gosh. Look at this braid. These are comfortable. How fabulous are these shoes? They're comfortable. They have a low heel. They're very very trendy, y'all."
These sandals come in seven colors.
Goojids Bamboo Tube Bangles
"Don't these bangles look like something from Macy's or Saks? They are stretchy. They're affordable. You can mix and match them however you want. I love these."
Thes bangles are available in many colors.
SweatyRocks Women's Sexy V Neck Self Tie Front Short Romper
"This is Amazon's top-selling romper. You can also wear this as a bathing suit cover up. This comes in many color options and it's flattering on any body type."
This romper comes in 23 colors and it has 1,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tskestvy 4 Pieces Retro Sunglasses
"These shades are giving me Rihanna. You know how Rihanna likes to wear those itty bitty shades that go straight across? These are like those, but wearable for real people. I really like these shades. I love the tortoise. All of these come in a pack of 4 for $19. You need all of these. I love every single one of them."
These multi-packs come in several color combinations
Furtalk Womens Beach Sun Straw Hat Uv upf50 Travel Foldable Brim
"I love hats. You to protect your skin. I love this hat. I love the way it's woven. It has great structure to it."
This hat comes in 12 colors and it has 12,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
