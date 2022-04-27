How Lionel Richie Really Feels About Daughter Sofia Richie Marrying Elliot Grainge

Watch : Nicole Richie REACTS to Sofia Richie's Engagement!

Lionel Richie couldn't be more excited for his daughter Sofia Richie to marry Elliot Grainge.

In a new interview with Access Hollywood, the 72-year-old gushed about his future-son-in law, telling the outlet he doesn't have to worry about Elliot's intentions.

"I love Elliot, I've known him since he was 12," Lionel shared on April 26. "It was one of those things where I don't have to go back and check out the kid. I know who it is."

He continued, "As a papa and as a dad, you know, that's my little girl, so she is in good hands," noting that the couple is "so happy" together.

However, when the time came for Elliot to ask the singer for permission to marry his youngest daughter, Lionel admitted that the 28-year-old had some jitters.

"He was a nervous wreck," he said. "Poor guy. I thought he was going to pass out."