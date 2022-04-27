How Lionel Richie Really Feels About Daughter Sofia Richie Marrying Elliot Grainge

Lionel Richie couldn't be more excited for his daughter Sofia Richie to marry Elliot Grainge.
In a new interview with Access Hollywood, the 72-year-old gushed about his future-son-in law, telling the outlet he doesn't have to worry about Elliot's intentions.
"I love Elliot, I've known him since he was 12," Lionel shared on April 26. "It was one of those things where I don't have to go back and check out the kid. I know who it is."
He continued, "As a papa and as a dad, you know, that's my little girl, so she is in good hands," noting that the couple is "so happy" together.
However, when the time came for Elliot to ask the singer for permission to marry his youngest daughter, Lionel admitted that the 28-year-old had some jitters.
"He was a nervous wreck," he said. "Poor guy. I thought he was going to pass out."
After dating a year, Sofia, 23, announced on Instagram on April 20 she was engaged to the music executive, posting a photo of her stunning engagement ring, along with the caption, "Forever isn't long enough @elliot."
From the very beginning, Sofia's father appeared to approve of the relationship, with a source telling E! News that Lionel "completely adores" Elliot—whose father is Lucian Grainge, the CEO of Universal Music Group.
"It was a very natural progression for Sofia and Elliot to get together and he thinks they are a perfect match," the insider said in April 2021. "She thinks he's hilarious and loves that he is a chill guy."
Lionel didn't seem to be a big fan of Sofia's ex Scott Disick, whom she dated for three years before calling it quits in May 2021.
"She's 19," the singer told Australia's Daily Telegraph in 2018 when asked about Sofia's romance with The Kardashians star, who is 16 years older than the model. "When you're 19 you know everything. Is it going to be for life? I don't know. But for right now it's just a phase and I'm going to stand real still in the corner, get me a good drink and not make too much noise."