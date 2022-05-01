Selling Sunset Season 5 Fashion: 73 Outfits From Christine Quinn, Chrishell Stause and More

If you watch Netflix's Selling Sunset for the clothes, here are the best looks from Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Heather Rae El Moussa, Mary Fitzgerald, and the rest of the cast.

Selling Sunset Season 6 Fashion- Chrishell StauseMitchell Haaseth/Netflix

Did you already watch all of Selling Sunset Season 5 on Netflix? Same, here. Whenever I watch, I look for the real estate listings that I could never afford. I also turn into a fashion detective, hunting down all of my favorite outfits from Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Heather Rae El Moussa, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani, Maya Vander, and Davina Potratz. Unfortunately, Vanessa Villela's looks were a hard to find, but I'm still looking.

Of course, a lot of those finds are out of my budget as well, but there are some surprisingly affordable looks from the Oppenheim Group realtors mixed in there too. Here's the Season 5 Selling Sunset fashion breakdown with some budget-friendly alternatives thrown in too.

Chrishell Stause's Selling Sunset Season 5 Outfits

Netflix

Chrishell Stause looked radiant in this light blue, one-shoulder dress she wore at the office.

PrettyLittleThing Dusty Blue One Shoulder Drape Midi Dress

This powder blue midi dress is the epitome of chic. It's available in sizes ranging from 0 to 12.

$38
$19
PrettyLittleThing
Netflix

Chrishell Stause looked adorable in this shirt dress she had on at the Oppenheim Group office. 

PrettyLittleThing Renew Washed Red Ruched Side Fitted Shirt Dress

This is a definite upgrade to your standard shirt dress. It has ruching and a tie at the side. This is a fashionable look for those casual days.

$55
$11
PrettyLittleThing
Netflix

Chrishell Stause made a style statement in this neon pink bathing suit she wore in Greece during the Season 5 premiere episode. 

Frankies Bikinis x Revolve Cole Bikini Top & Cole Bikini Bottom

Unfortunately, the bikini is sold out in pink, but you can get this set in red, white, black, blue, white, or lime green.

$90
Top @ Revolve
$85
Bottom @ Revolve
Netflix

When Chrishell Stause went to lunch with Jason Oppenheim and his mother, she opted for an olive green, knit, midi dress. 

Ronny Kobo Eire Open Back Cable Knit Dress

You can wear this knit dress for so many different occasions. And you need to check out that open back.

$398
$119
Intermix
Netflix

Chrishell Stause proved that pink is her color when she wore this lace-up sweater to the office.

Herve Leger Rib Lace-Up Crop Top

This color is everything and the lace-up detail on the sleeves take this look to the next level.

$690
$171
Saks Fifth Avenue

Cider Basic Crop Sweater

If you love that hot pink top, but you're looking for an option at a different price point, this one is a great alternative.

$28
$14
Cider
Netflix

Chrishell Stause looked red hot in this confessional interview ensemble.

A.L.C. Gemini Pleated Midi Dress

This mid-length dress has pleats all over and an intriguing tie at the back.

$650
$369
Intermix

Laundry by Shelli Segal Cowlneck Midi Dress

If you adore those red pleats, but you're looking for a different price point, this is a fashionable alternative

$168
$109
Bloomingdale's
Netflix

Chrishell Stause went with a color block cardigan sweater and a pair of jeans with lots of buttons. 

Staud Shoko Cargo Colorblock Cardigan

Why wear a sweater that's just one hue when you can wear a colorblock cardigan instead? This one comes in 10 color combinations.

$145-$175
Saks Fifth Avenue

J Brand Natasha Cropped Button-Detailed High-Rise Skinny Jeans

Those jeans we saw on the show are sold out in that color, but the lighter wash is just as cute with all of those buttons.

$278
$111
The Outnet

OnceGala Women's Button Fly Skinny Jeans

Do you love all of those extra buttons? These Walmart jeans are super similar to the pair from Episode 3, but at a much more accessible price point.

$30
Walmart
Netflix

Chrishell Stause wowed in an animal print bustier top for a date night with Jason Oppenheim.

Dolce & Gabbana Leopard Print Bustier Top

For a lot of us, this animal print bustier top is definitely a splurge. Even so, there are many ways to style it to create fresh, fun looks.

$925
Farfetch

Rhonda Shear 2-pack Sweetheart Neckline Body Bra

If you love animal print, but that $925 price tag isn't for you, this bra has a sweetheart neckline and it can easily pass for a bustier top. Plus, this one comes in a set of two.

$43
$25
HSN
Netflix

Chrishell Stause's white dress from Episode 5 is the perfect summer look.

Amur Frida Draped Dress

You will turn heads in this white, draped dress.

$279
Revolve
Netflix

In another confessional interview, Chrishell Stause looked radiant in a beautiful pink dress.

Cinq à Sept Marian Draped Gown

You will look and feel like the goddess that you are in this draped dress, which is also available in white and black.

$695
Pink @ Saks
$695
Black @ Saks
$695
White @ Saks

LNL Drape Neck Satin Body-Con Minidress

This is not a ringer for that look, but how often are you wearing a gown? This mini is very reminiscent of that look and it's a great choice if you're looking for a shorter option.

$49
Nordstrom
Netflix

Chrishell Stause wore a white blazer over a striped cropped top while she was at a listing with Emma Hernan.

AKNVAS Corset Top

Wear this corset top as a layer under a white blazer or sweater. Or you can wear it on its own in warm weather. 

$350
$168
FWRD

Heather Rae El Moussa's Selling Sunset Season 5 Outfits

Netflix

Heather Rae El Moussa looked darling with her low bun, star button-up shirt, and white mini skirt at a listing.

Rails Rocsi Star Blouse

Your plain white button-up shirt will be jealous when you add this top to your outfit rotation. It is adorned with animal print star prints all over.

$168
$101
Nordstrom
$168
$126
Neiman Marcus

Maje Chain-trim Tweed Mini Skirt

This white, tweed mini skirt is just such a classic style. You'll want to pair this with everything.

$268
$177
Yoox
$265
$133
Bloomingdale's
Netflix

Heather Rae El Moussa went bold with this lime green, sequined crop top for a confessional interview look.

David Koma Sequined Stretch-Cady Bralette

This lime bralette is adorned with showstopping sequins.

$845
$507
MyTheresa

Princess Polly Motel Tinimi Top Drape Sequin Lime Green

Unfortunately, this isn't an exact replacement for the neon top from the episode, but this one definitely exudes those same vibes.

$41
$21
Princess Polly
Netflix

As per usual, Heather Rae El Moussa delivered the best reaction faces, this time while wearing a cute, pink, sequined top.

Retrofete Xi Top

You will sparkle everywhere you go in this embellished top, which is also available in two additional colors.

$395
Revolve

Miss Selfridge Long Sleeve Sequin Funnel Neck Top

Here's another pink, sequined option if you are looking for another price point.

$40
ASOS

Petal & Pup Glitz Top

This top isn't an exact match for the one from the show, but if you're looking for something long-sleeved with sequins, this wrap shirt is so cute. This top also comes in champagne, black, and orange.

$49
Petal & Pup

Mary Fitzgerald's Selling Sunset Season 5 Outfits

Netflix

Mary Fitzgerald looked sophisticated, yet laidback, in her white crochet dress that she rocked in Greece.

Venus Crochet Cover-Up Dress

This chic knit dress is the perfect bathing suit coverup. You can also get it in black.

$59
Venus
Netflix

Mary Fitzgerald brought her fashion "A" game to Greece with this beautiful, powder blue midi dress.

Cutting Edge Blue Cut Out Detail Ruched Midi Dress

This blue cut-out dress is such a showstopper. You can also rock this ruched look in orange.

$64
Club L London
Netflix

Mary Fitzgerald accessorized her bikini with this double chain gold necklace. 

Madewell Alexa Leigh Double Down Layering Chain Necklace

This is one of those necklaces you can wear every day, whether you're dressed up or dressed down. This is just such a staple piece, right?

$175
Madewell

BaubleStar Link Layered Necklace Gold Layering Paperclip Chain Choker

If you love that double chain look, here's a budget-friendly Amazon find. It has 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$16
$13
Amazon
Netflix

Mary Fitzgerald went for a teal on teal ensemble, with a bodycon dress a matching bag. 

Shein Adyce One Shoulder Zip Back Bandage Dress

The dress from the episode is sold out, but this one looks just like it. Plus, it's pretty budget-friendly.

$39
Shein

Bottega Veneta The Chain Cassette Shoulder Bag

This Bottega Veneta bag is definitely a splurge, but this one is a vibrant pop of color. It also comes in a beautiful bright red.

$4,770
Cettire

EvaLuLu Woven Chain Bag Genuine Leather Women Shoulder Bag

If you love the look of that woven bag, this Amazon find is just as stylish. It's available in 14 colors.

$100
Amazon
Netflix

Mary Fitzgerald looked like a total boss in this black and white dress she wore at a listing.

Balmain Monogram-Jacquard Knitted Mini Dress

This monogrammed mini dress belongs in your wardrobe rotation.

$2,195
Farfetch

Christine Quinn's Selling Sunset Season 5 Outfits

Christine Quinn's stylist Kat Gosik revealed behind-the-scenes info about the Selling Sunset star's best looks from this season.

Christine Quinn's pink glasses perfectly complemented her denim and tweed ensemble.

PrettyLittleThing Gold Frame Pink Lens Butterfly Sunglasses

These pink sunglasses are perfect for spring. The butterfly detail make these even more unique. You can also get these shades in gold.

$20
PrettyLittleThing

Of course, Christine Quinn was dressed to the nines for a beach picnic. Casual is not an option on Selling Sunset.

My Shades Rectangle Thick Frame Fashion Sunglasses

These are not the sunglasses from that beach outing, but they look so similar and they're available at a great price. These are available in four additional colors.

$11
Amazon

Andreeva Pink Jacqueline Jacket ?21 With Detachable Feather Cuffs

Make a statement in this floral blazer. It even has removable faux fur accents on the sleeves. You can also get this look in green.

$455
Verishop
$455
Wolf & Badger

Olrik Clothing Pink Allover Floral Print Single Breasted Belted Blazer

This pink, floral blazer from Walmart is a cute budget-friendly substitute. And, those pearly buttons are just to die for.

$28
Walmart

Andreeva Pink Skirt With Feather Details

This pink floral skirt is just made for a bridal shower, a brunch, or even the office, because why not bring some fun to your cubicle?

$280
Verishop

Christine Quinn always knows how to nail an entrance. Her coordinated tweed ensemble was another fashion win for the realtor.

Balmain Tweed Zipped Crop Top

This crop top is how you wear tweed with an edge. This zip-up shirt is also available in green.

$1,481
$1,126
Cettire
$1,196
$837
Farfetch
$1,795
Nordstrom

Balmain Zip Front Metallic Tweed Miniskirt

Complete the set with this matching, red, tweed mini skirt from Balmain. 

$1,795
$1,077
Farfetch
$2,249
$1,602
Cettire
$1,795
Nordstrom

Self Portrait Cropped Square-Neck Woven Top

If you want a matching red, tweed two-piece ensemble, but the Balmain look is not in your shopping budget, here's another preppy look. This red crop top and skort combo is perfect for the Oppenheim Group.

$136
Top @ Selfridges
$275
Shorts @ Selfridges

Christine Quinn's lunch meetup with Mary Fitzgerald did not go smoothly, but at least she had a fun Y2K-inspired outfit on. 

Juicy Couture Embellished Velour Track Pants

Depending on when you were born, these velour pants might make you feel nostalgic. And, of course, all the "old" trends are new again. These track pants come in a handful of colors.

$99
Macy's
$99
Urban Outfitters

Juicy Couture Logo Stretch Velvet Bandeau Top

Unfortunately, this bandeau top is sold out in pink, but you can get the same look in black.

$55
Nordstrom

Louis Vuitton 2004 Pre-Owned Speedy 30 Tote Bag

If you want the full look, accessorize your velour tracksuit with this colorful Louis Vuitton tote.

$4,113
Farfetch

Christine Quinn served up prep school vibes in this coordinated black and white set.

You can never go wrong with black and white, right?

Christine Quinn went for a retro aesthetic at Maya Vander's going away lunch with this yellow top adorned with faux pink fur. She completed the look with a Gucci logo necklace.

Andreeva Yellow Knit Top With Feathers

There's just something so 70s about this shirt and we're here for it.

$290
Verishop

Gucci Script-Pendant Choker

This Gucci choker is a fun addition to your jewelry collection.

$890
Matches Fashion

Christine Quinn combined lace and leather for another amazing confessional look.

Area Crystal-Embellished Corset Top

This crystal-embellished, leather corset top is eye-catching with just the right amount of drama.

$730
Farfetch
$695
FWRD
$695
SSENSE

Gucci Embroidered Tulle gloves

These lacey gloves instantly elevate any outfit to haute couture status.

$640
Net-a-Porter

A Versace logo t-shirt is the closest thing to "casual," that Christine Quinn will wear on this show and that's why we love her style.

Versace Logo Embroidered Crewneck T-Shirt

This logo t-shirt is simple and classic.

$642
$488
Cettire

Chelsea Lazkani's Selling Sunset Season 5 Outfits

Netflix

Chelsea Lazkani looked glamorous in this feather sleeve robe as she picked out clothes with her Maddox, her adorable and fashionable son.

Gilda & Pearl Mia Wrap Robe

This robe looks high-end because it is. If you want to splurge, you will look and feel incredibly glamorous.

$809
Farfetch

Fenghuavip Bridal 3/4 Fur Sleeve Bathrobe

This robe looks just like the one from the episode. If you love that look, this is a budget-friendly option, for sure.

$66
Amazon
Netflix

Chelsea Lazkani is the moment in this sequin-adorned ensemble.

Showpo

This isn't the dress from the episode, but it's a great substitute if you want that level of glitz. This dress comes in sizes ranging from 0 to 16.

$79
Showpo
Netflix

Chelsea Lazkani's bright pink headband is the perfect pop of color to accent any look.

Prada Logo Plaque Chunky Headband

This is definitely a splurge for a lot of us, but this is one of those accessories that will always be in style.

$495
Farfetch

Sayhi Foam Gold Velvet Sponge Headband

This padded headband is a great look for less. It's also available in 10 other colors.

$4
Amazon

Emma Hernan's Selling Sunset Season 5 Outfits

Netflix

Emma Hernan nailed her first confessional look of the season with a fuchsia satin blazer and a matching bralette.

Bronx and Banco Capri Blazer & Capri Bralette

You can wear this blazer anywhere you go, from the office to a night out with the girls. It just depends on how you style it. Pairing it with the matching bralette is the perfect look for a fun occasion. 

$575
Blazer @ Revolve
$240
Bralette @ Revolve

Unique21 Satin Blazer, Bralette, and Pants in Fuchsia

Here's an affordable version of that hot pink look, complete with matching pants.

$95
$72
Blazer @ ASOS
$38
$26
Crop Top @ ASOS
$51
$45
Pants @ ASOS
Netflix

Emma Hernan brought another great look to the Oppenheim Group office with a white, tweed mini dress. 

Sau Lee Audrey Dress

What's not to love about this white mini dress? From the tweed fabric to the pearl buttons, it's everything.

$398
Revolve

Shein Button Through Flap Pocket Tweed Dress

If you love the tweed, this affordable sleeveless dress is a great way to go.

$37
$24
Shein

PrettyLittleThing White Gold Button Blazer Dress

This mini is not tweed, but this budget-friendly dress has a similar silhouette to the one we saw on Selling Sunset. This dress is available in seven additional colors.

$78
$39
PrettyLittleThing
Netflix

Emma Hernan looked stunning in this light blue, cut-out dress at Heather El Moussa's bridal shower. And, that high ponytail was the perfect hairstyle for the look.

H:ours Samiah Dress

All eyes will be on you when you wear this blue, cut-out dress with unique button details.

$168
Revolve

Showpo Sumeria Strap Detail Midi Dress in Cornflower Blue

If you love that blue, cut-out dress, here's a budget-friendly alternative.

$70
$49
Showpo

Bardot Cutout Sheath Dress

And, while you're shopping here's another light blue dress that gives a similar vibe to the one we saw at the bridal shower.

$119
$83
Macy's

Maya Vander's Selling Sunset Season 5 Outfits

Netflix

Maya Vander wore a red blazer with gold buttons for a day at the office.

OrlyCollection Womens Double Breasted Blazer

That red blazer is sold out, but this affordable Amazon look is just as fashionable. It's available in 18 colors in sizes ranging from small to 3X.

$43
Amazon
Netflix

Maya Vander rocked a purple peplum dress for her going away lunch with the rest of the Oppenheim group.

Betsy & Adam One-Shoulder Peplum Sheath Dress

This one-shoulder peplum dress is super flattering and it's also available in navy blue.

$209
$146
Macy's
Netflix

Maya Vander wore a brown, knit dress for Christine Quinn and Chelsea Lazkani's event. Thankfully, she was able to stay out of the drama.

Jonathan Simkhai Chelle Dress

This open knit dress is a great addition to your wardrobe. This works for a daytime event or you can dress it up for night.

$495
$297
FWRD
Netflix

Maya Vander looked amazing in a black and white, asymmetrical top at the Oppenheim Group office

Staud Pointer asymmetric top

This asymmetric black and white top is the epitome of chic, whether you're in the office or out with your girls.

$233
MyTheresa

Davina Potratz's Selling Sunset Season 5 Outfits

Netflix

Davina Potratz looked adorable in this red, floral mini dress at Chrishell Stause's listing.

Reformation Cammi Dress

Unfortunately, the dress is sold out in red, but you can get it in white or navy.

$248
Reformation
Netflix

Davina Potratz went all out for the drama-filled tea party with this lilac, tweed dress.

Balmain Button-Embellished Tweed Dress

For many of us, this dress is a splurge, but if it's in your budget, it's absolutely adorable. Those exaggerated buttons elevate the look, and who doesn't love a dress with pockets?

$3,950
FarFetch

Urban Revivo Houndstooth Pattern Faux Pearl Button Knit Cami Dress

This is not a dupe of that Balmain mini, but it does give a similar aesthetic.

$56
$30
Urban Revivo

If you're looking for more Selling Sunset-inspired shopping check these out:

