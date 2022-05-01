Selling Sunset Season 5 Fashion: 73 Outfits From Christine Quinn, Chrishell Stause and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Did you already watch all of Selling Sunset Season 5 on Netflix? Same, here. Whenever I watch, I look for the real estate listings that I could never afford. I also turn into a fashion detective, hunting down all of my favorite outfits from Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Heather Rae El Moussa, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani, Maya Vander, and Davina Potratz. Unfortunately, Vanessa Villela's looks were a hard to find, but I'm still looking.

Of course, a lot of those finds are out of my budget as well, but there are some surprisingly affordable looks from the Oppenheim Group realtors mixed in there too. Here's the Season 5 Selling Sunset fashion breakdown with some budget-friendly alternatives thrown in too.