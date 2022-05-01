Selling Sunset Season 5 Fashion: 73 Outfits From Christine Quinn, Chrishell Stause and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Did you already watch all of Selling Sunset Season 5 on Netflix? Same, here. Whenever I watch, I look for the real estate listings that I could never afford. I also turn into a fashion detective, hunting down all of my favorite outfits from Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Heather Rae El Moussa, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani, Maya Vander, and Davina Potratz. Unfortunately, Vanessa Villela's looks were a hard to find, but I'm still looking.
Of course, a lot of those finds are out of my budget as well, but there are some surprisingly affordable looks from the Oppenheim Group realtors mixed in there too. Here's the Season 5 Selling Sunset fashion breakdown with some budget-friendly alternatives thrown in too.
Chrishell Stause's Selling Sunset Season 5 Outfits
Chrishell Stause looked radiant in this light blue, one-shoulder dress she wore at the office.
PrettyLittleThing Dusty Blue One Shoulder Drape Midi Dress
This powder blue midi dress is the epitome of chic. It's available in sizes ranging from 0 to 12.
Chrishell Stause looked adorable in this shirt dress she had on at the Oppenheim Group office.
PrettyLittleThing Renew Washed Red Ruched Side Fitted Shirt Dress
This is a definite upgrade to your standard shirt dress. It has ruching and a tie at the side. This is a fashionable look for those casual days.
Chrishell Stause made a style statement in this neon pink bathing suit she wore in Greece during the Season 5 premiere episode.
When Chrishell Stause went to lunch with Jason Oppenheim and his mother, she opted for an olive green, knit, midi dress.
Ronny Kobo Eire Open Back Cable Knit Dress
You can wear this knit dress for so many different occasions. And you need to check out that open back.
Chrishell Stause proved that pink is her color when she wore this lace-up sweater to the office.
Herve Leger Rib Lace-Up Crop Top
This color is everything and the lace-up detail on the sleeves take this look to the next level.
Chrishell Stause looked red hot in this confessional interview ensemble.
A.L.C. Gemini Pleated Midi Dress
This mid-length dress has pleats all over and an intriguing tie at the back.
Laundry by Shelli Segal Cowlneck Midi Dress
If you adore those red pleats, but you're looking for a different price point, this is a fashionable alternative.
Chrishell Stause went with a color block cardigan sweater and a pair of jeans with lots of buttons.
Staud Shoko Cargo Colorblock Cardigan
Why wear a sweater that's just one hue when you can wear a colorblock cardigan instead? This one comes in 10 color combinations.
J Brand Natasha Cropped Button-Detailed High-Rise Skinny Jeans
Those jeans we saw on the show are sold out in that color, but the lighter wash is just as cute with all of those buttons.
OnceGala Women's Button Fly Skinny Jeans
Do you love all of those extra buttons? These Walmart jeans are super similar to the pair from Episode 3, but at a much more accessible price point.
Chrishell Stause wowed in an animal print bustier top for a date night with Jason Oppenheim.
Dolce & Gabbana Leopard Print Bustier Top
For a lot of us, this animal print bustier top is definitely a splurge. Even so, there are many ways to style it to create fresh, fun looks.
Rhonda Shear 2-pack Sweetheart Neckline Body Bra
If you love animal print, but that $925 price tag isn't for you, this bra has a sweetheart neckline and it can easily pass for a bustier top. Plus, this one comes in a set of two.
Chrishell Stause's white dress from Episode 5 is the perfect summer look.
In another confessional interview, Chrishell Stause looked radiant in a beautiful pink dress.
LNL Drape Neck Satin Body-Con Minidress
This is not a ringer for that look, but how often are you wearing a gown? This mini is very reminiscent of that look and it's a great choice if you're looking for a shorter option.
Chrishell Stause wore a white blazer over a striped cropped top while she was at a listing with Emma Hernan.
AKNVAS Corset Top
Wear this corset top as a layer under a white blazer or sweater. Or you can wear it on its own in warm weather.
Heather Rae El Moussa's Selling Sunset Season 5 Outfits
Heather Rae El Moussa looked darling with her low bun, star button-up shirt, and white mini skirt at a listing.
Rails Rocsi Star Blouse
Your plain white button-up shirt will be jealous when you add this top to your outfit rotation. It is adorned with animal print star prints all over.
Maje Chain-trim Tweed Mini Skirt
This white, tweed mini skirt is just such a classic style. You'll want to pair this with everything.
Heather Rae El Moussa went bold with this lime green, sequined crop top for a confessional interview look.
David Koma Sequined Stretch-Cady Bralette
This lime bralette is adorned with showstopping sequins.
As per usual, Heather Rae El Moussa delivered the best reaction faces, this time while wearing a cute, pink, sequined top.
Retrofete Xi Top
You will sparkle everywhere you go in this embellished top, which is also available in two additional colors.
Miss Selfridge Long Sleeve Sequin Funnel Neck Top
Here's another pink, sequined option if you are looking for another price point.
Petal & Pup Glitz Top
This top isn't an exact match for the one from the show, but if you're looking for something long-sleeved with sequins, this wrap shirt is so cute. This top also comes in champagne, black, and orange.
Mary Fitzgerald's Selling Sunset Season 5 Outfits
Mary Fitzgerald looked sophisticated, yet laidback, in her white crochet dress that she rocked in Greece.
Venus Crochet Cover-Up Dress
This chic knit dress is the perfect bathing suit coverup. You can also get it in black.
Mary Fitzgerald brought her fashion "A" game to Greece with this beautiful, powder blue midi dress.
Cutting Edge Blue Cut Out Detail Ruched Midi Dress
This blue cut-out dress is such a showstopper. You can also rock this ruched look in orange.
Mary Fitzgerald accessorized her bikini with this double chain gold necklace.
Madewell Alexa Leigh Double Down Layering Chain Necklace
This is one of those necklaces you can wear every day, whether you're dressed up or dressed down. This is just such a staple piece, right?
BaubleStar Link Layered Necklace Gold Layering Paperclip Chain Choker
If you love that double chain look, here's a budget-friendly Amazon find. It has 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mary Fitzgerald went for a teal on teal ensemble, with a bodycon dress a matching bag.
Bottega Veneta The Chain Cassette Shoulder Bag
This Bottega Veneta bag is definitely a splurge, but this one is a vibrant pop of color. It also comes in a beautiful bright red.
EvaLuLu Woven Chain Bag Genuine Leather Women Shoulder Bag
If you love the look of that woven bag, this Amazon find is just as stylish. It's available in 14 colors.
Mary Fitzgerald looked like a total boss in this black and white dress she wore at a listing.
Balmain Monogram-Jacquard Knitted Mini Dress
This monogrammed mini dress belongs in your wardrobe rotation.
Christine Quinn's Selling Sunset Season 5 Outfits
Christine Quinn's stylist Kat Gosik revealed behind-the-scenes info about the Selling Sunset star's best looks from this season.
Christine Quinn's pink glasses perfectly complemented her denim and tweed ensemble.
PrettyLittleThing Gold Frame Pink Lens Butterfly Sunglasses
These pink sunglasses are perfect for spring. The butterfly detail make these even more unique. You can also get these shades in gold.
Of course, Christine Quinn was dressed to the nines for a beach picnic. Casual is not an option on Selling Sunset.
My Shades Rectangle Thick Frame Fashion Sunglasses
These are not the sunglasses from that beach outing, but they look so similar and they're available at a great price. These are available in four additional colors.
Andreeva Pink Jacqueline Jacket ?21 With Detachable Feather Cuffs
Make a statement in this floral blazer. It even has removable faux fur accents on the sleeves. You can also get this look in green.
Olrik Clothing Pink Allover Floral Print Single Breasted Belted Blazer
This pink, floral blazer from Walmart is a cute budget-friendly substitute. And, those pearly buttons are just to die for.
Andreeva Pink Skirt With Feather Details
This pink floral skirt is just made for a bridal shower, a brunch, or even the office, because why not bring some fun to your cubicle?
Christine Quinn always knows how to nail an entrance. Her coordinated tweed ensemble was another fashion win for the realtor.
Balmain Tweed Zipped Crop Top
This crop top is how you wear tweed with an edge. This zip-up shirt is also available in green.
Balmain Zip Front Metallic Tweed Miniskirt
Complete the set with this matching, red, tweed mini skirt from Balmain.
Self Portrait Cropped Square-Neck Woven Top
If you want a matching red, tweed two-piece ensemble, but the Balmain look is not in your shopping budget, here's another preppy look. This red crop top and skort combo is perfect for the Oppenheim Group.
Christine Quinn's lunch meetup with Mary Fitzgerald did not go smoothly, but at least she had a fun Y2K-inspired outfit on.
Juicy Couture Embellished Velour Track Pants
Depending on when you were born, these velour pants might make you feel nostalgic. And, of course, all the "old" trends are new again. These track pants come in a handful of colors.
Juicy Couture Logo Stretch Velvet Bandeau Top
Unfortunately, this bandeau top is sold out in pink, but you can get the same look in black.
Louis Vuitton 2004 Pre-Owned Speedy 30 Tote Bag
If you want the full look, accessorize your velour tracksuit with this colorful Louis Vuitton tote.
Christine Quinn served up prep school vibes in this coordinated black and white set.
You can never go wrong with black and white, right?
Christine Quinn went for a retro aesthetic at Maya Vander's going away lunch with this yellow top adorned with faux pink fur. She completed the look with a Gucci logo necklace.
Andreeva Yellow Knit Top With Feathers
There's just something so 70s about this shirt and we're here for it.
Gucci Script-Pendant Choker
This Gucci choker is a fun addition to your jewelry collection.
Christine Quinn combined lace and leather for another amazing confessional look.
Area Crystal-Embellished Corset Top
This crystal-embellished, leather corset top is eye-catching with just the right amount of drama.
A Versace logo t-shirt is the closest thing to "casual," that Christine Quinn will wear on this show and that's why we love her style.
Chelsea Lazkani's Selling Sunset Season 5 Outfits
Chelsea Lazkani looked glamorous in this feather sleeve robe as she picked out clothes with her Maddox, her adorable and fashionable son.
Gilda & Pearl Mia Wrap Robe
This robe looks high-end because it is. If you want to splurge, you will look and feel incredibly glamorous.
Fenghuavip Bridal 3/4 Fur Sleeve Bathrobe
This robe looks just like the one from the episode. If you love that look, this is a budget-friendly option, for sure.
Chelsea Lazkani is the moment in this sequin-adorned ensemble.
Showpo
This isn't the dress from the episode, but it's a great substitute if you want that level of glitz. This dress comes in sizes ranging from 0 to 16.
Chelsea Lazkani's bright pink headband is the perfect pop of color to accent any look.
Prada Logo Plaque Chunky Headband
This is definitely a splurge for a lot of us, but this is one of those accessories that will always be in style.
Sayhi Foam Gold Velvet Sponge Headband
This padded headband is a great look for less. It's also available in 10 other colors.
Emma Hernan's Selling Sunset Season 5 Outfits
Emma Hernan nailed her first confessional look of the season with a fuchsia satin blazer and a matching bralette.
Emma Hernan brought another great look to the Oppenheim Group office with a white, tweed mini dress.
Sau Lee Audrey Dress
What's not to love about this white mini dress? From the tweed fabric to the pearl buttons, it's everything.
Shein Button Through Flap Pocket Tweed Dress
If you love the tweed, this affordable sleeveless dress is a great way to go.
PrettyLittleThing White Gold Button Blazer Dress
This mini is not tweed, but this budget-friendly dress has a similar silhouette to the one we saw on Selling Sunset. This dress is available in seven additional colors.
Emma Hernan looked stunning in this light blue, cut-out dress at Heather El Moussa's bridal shower. And, that high ponytail was the perfect hairstyle for the look.
H:ours Samiah Dress
All eyes will be on you when you wear this blue, cut-out dress with unique button details.
Showpo Sumeria Strap Detail Midi Dress in Cornflower Blue
If you love that blue, cut-out dress, here's a budget-friendly alternative.
Bardot Cutout Sheath Dress
And, while you're shopping here's another light blue dress that gives a similar vibe to the one we saw at the bridal shower.
Maya Vander's Selling Sunset Season 5 Outfits
Maya Vander wore a red blazer with gold buttons for a day at the office.
Maya Vander rocked a purple peplum dress for her going away lunch with the rest of the Oppenheim group.
Betsy & Adam One-Shoulder Peplum Sheath Dress
This one-shoulder peplum dress is super flattering and it's also available in navy blue.
Maya Vander wore a brown, knit dress for Christine Quinn and Chelsea Lazkani's event. Thankfully, she was able to stay out of the drama.
Jonathan Simkhai Chelle Dress
This open knit dress is a great addition to your wardrobe. This works for a daytime event or you can dress it up for night.
Maya Vander looked amazing in a black and white, asymmetrical top at the Oppenheim Group office
Staud Pointer asymmetric top
This asymmetric black and white top is the epitome of chic, whether you're in the office or out with your girls.
Davina Potratz's Selling Sunset Season 5 Outfits
Davina Potratz looked adorable in this red, floral mini dress at Chrishell Stause's listing.
Reformation Cammi Dress
Unfortunately, the dress is sold out in red, but you can get it in white or navy.
Davina Potratz went all out for the drama-filled tea party with this lilac, tweed dress.
Balmain Button-Embellished Tweed Dress
For many of us, this dress is a splurge, but if it's in your budget, it's absolutely adorable. Those exaggerated buttons elevate the look, and who doesn't love a dress with pockets?
Urban Revivo Houndstooth Pattern Faux Pearl Button Knit Cami Dress
This is not a dupe of that Balmain mini, but it does give a similar aesthetic.
