Lily Sheen Hints at "Difficult" Parts of Being Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen’s Daughter

Lily Sheen has taken some of her personal experiences to the big screen.
In an interview with Los Angeles Magazine published April 26, Lily, 23, touched on her latest project, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and how playing the daughter of a Hollywood star is a role she knows well—difficult moments and all.
The movie stars Nicolas Cage as Nick Cage, a fictional version of himself who is recruited by a CIA operative for a high-stakes mission. Lily—who is herself the daughter of actors Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen—plays his daughter Addy.
"I was lucky enough to not have this exact upbringing," she told the publication, "but having a dad that is Nick Cage, having a family member that is in the industry, it can be difficult and relationships can really easily be frayed."
She thinks, in the end, though, having famous parents helped her performance.
"What was really cool for me, especially as an actor and someone who did find parallels to the character itself, was finding the comparisons and contradictions between me and Addy," Lily said.
She later added, "So being able to find the parts of my life that kind of did relate and the parts that I felt very lucky not to relate to was really interesting. I was able to forge a character out of my body that I could find catharsis through in a way."
Lily noted that she and Addy differ in one main area: Addy is "so sure of herself."
"She's so strong and really aware of who she is and is adamant about being recognized for really her own personality and uniqueness, so that was something I actually couldn't really relate to," Lily explained. "I felt it's a constant process for me finding my identity, and being able to play someone who is so young and so sure of herself was really amazing."
But despite hinting at difficulties with her upbringing, Lily went on to share that her parents have been "fantastic" and "so supportive" of the film, and added that having the tables turn was a nice change.
"They were really excited," Lily said. "My mom was telling me to ask Nick all these kinds of questions, you know, very typical mom stuff. She was in the premiere with her phone up filming everything and when my name came up at the end, she was screaming. It was amazing. It felt really good for her to support me and for the role reversal to happen."
Lily's parents, Kate and Michael, began dating in 1995 and split in 2003. Lily is their only child together. And though they're no longer an item, the two have remained friendly as co-parents. In 2016, Kate, Lily and Michael came together to show off their bond and bless fans' Instagram feeds with a reenactment of a photo taken when Lily was a newborn.
Since their split, Michael and Kate have found themselves in new romances. In September 2019, Michael welcomed a daughter named Lyra with Anna Lundberg. For her part, Kate has been previously linked to Pete Davidson and Goody Grace.