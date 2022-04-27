This Is Us' Alexandra Breckenridge Reveals What's Next for Sophie and Kevin

Watch : "This Is Us" Cast Shares Touching Fan Encounters

This Is Us fans finally have the answer they've been waiting for.

The mystery of who Kevin (Justin Hartley) spent the night with before Kate's (Chrissy Metz) wedding was at the center of the Tuesday, April 26 episode of the NBC drama. It all came down to his first love and ex-wife, Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge), his "friends with benefits," Cassidy (Jennifer Morrison), and the wedding singer Arielle, (Katie Lowes). But who turned out to be Kevin's endgame?

When it comes to the eldest Pearson son, his first love is "the one for him." Despite all of their ups and downs throughout the years, it's Kevin and Sophie who are meant to be, as they rekindled their longtime romance the night before and during Kate's big day.

Now that the cat's out of the bag, Breckenridge chatted exclusively with E! News about Sophie and Kevin's journey thus far, and what their reunion means for the show's last few episodes.