RHOA's Marlo Hampton Shares Just How Much Finally Getting a Peach Means to Her

Watch : Marlo Hampton Gushes Over FINALLY Getting Her Peach

Marlo Hampton is no longer a forever friend-of—and rightfully so!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has finally snagged her official title as a Real Housewife for season 14 after years of being a supporting—yet always scene-stealing—cast member.

"Getting the peach meant a lot to me for my fans," Marlo told E! News in an exclusive interview ahead of RHOA's May 1 premiere. "At some point it was depressing just to see everything—'Why don't you have a peach? Give her a peach!'—to a point where I wanted it to stop, you guys, just stop it. But it just felt so good when I found out I had a peach. I'm like, 'Yes! My supporters and fans are going to be so happy.' It was just an amazing feeling and I just feel everything happens at its right time and right now it's my time."

In addition to plenty of "shade" and "sisterhood" coming up this next season, Marlo says fans will "see somebody getting fed dog bone treats." There's also drama between her and longtime co-star Kandi Burruss.