6 Things Meagan Good Can't Live Without

A reminder to keep up with routine medical appointments is always a good thing. That's why Meagan Good partnered up with FORCE, SHARE, Black Health Matters and Eisai Inc. on the Spot Her campaign to help raise awareness about endometrial cancer, the most common type of uterine cancer. Meagan recently had a uterine cancer scare during one of those routine appointments. As a result, Megan has become more conscious about her gynecologic health and very vocal, encouraging others to do the same.

Meagan said, "I'm not afraid to have open and honest conversations with my friends, family and doctor about gynecologic health and I want to encourage everyone, particularly the Black community, to do the same so more people can identify potential signs of endometrial cancer early. As women, it's important that we support each other, speak up about gynecologic symptoms and advocate for our health when visiting our doctor."

Aside from encouraging all of us to be mindful of our health, Meagan shared some of her must-have products for self-care, telling E!, "I feel happiest when I feel in alignment with God." If you want to feel relaxed, happy, and prepared, shop Meagan's list of items she can't live without.