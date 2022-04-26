Camila Cabello Is the New Face of the Victoria’s Secret Bombshell Fragrance

In the brand's first bilingual campaign, Camila Cabello says "there's a bombshell in all of us."

By Carly Shihadeh Apr 26, 2022 9:24 PMTags
Camila Cabello, Victoria's SecretZoey Grossman

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! may make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

After seeing Camila Cabello star in Victoria's Secret's first ever bilingual campaign, we'll never be the same. The singer is the newest face of the brand's Bombshell Fragrance.

"Bombshell is about embracing who and what you are, and celebrating that every day," Camila said on her Instagram.

Bombshell features notes of purple passion fruit, Shangri-La peony, vanilla orchid, and Italian sunstruck pine for a unique, fruity, floral scent. Treat yourself and your mom to embracing your inner Bombshells and order by May 1st to get the fragrance in time for Mother's Day.

Scroll below to get the scent because, as the Havana singer says in the campaign, "there's a bombshell in all of us." 

Bombshell Eau de Parfum

This fragrance features notes of purple passion fruit, Shangri-La peony, and vanilla orchid for a fruity, floral scent. Italian sunstruck pine is normally reserved for masculine fragrances, but is added to Bombshell for a unique mix of scents. 

$60
Victoria's Secret

Bombshell Eau De Parfum Rollerball

This rollerball is a travel-sized version of the scent that still packs all of the Bombshell punch. 

$20
$12
Victoria's Secret

Bombshell Fine Fragrance Lotion

If you're looking for a body lotion, you can also experience the Bombshell scent with VS's Bombshell Fine Fragrance Lotion. Plus, they offer 18 other scents in this body lotion. 

$25
Victoria's Secret

Bombshell Luxe Fragrance Gift

How perfect is this Bombshell gift set for Mother's Day? Plus, it's on sale now. 

$78
$50
Victoria's Secret

Deluxe Mini Fragrance Trio

Here's another adorable gift set featuring Bombshell. 

$40
$25
Victoria's Secret

