Single Drunk Female, Wolf Like Me & More TV Favorites Renewed

Get ready to add more to your watch list, because a bunch of your favorite shows just got renewed!

Freeform's Single Drunk Female and Peacock's Wolf Like Me were both renewed for season two on April 26, while CBS' police drama Blue Bloods was renewed for its 13th season.

Single Drunk Female stars Sofia Black-D'Elia as Samantha, a recovering alcoholic who avoids jail time by moving back in with her mother, played by Ally Sheedy. The series wrapped its first season in March.

Wolf Like Me stars Josh Gad and Isla Fisher as a couple intrinsically linked by their secrets and emotional baggage. Josh plays Gary, a single father attempting to raise his daughter after the death of his wife. Isla plays Mary, a woman with a story from her past that she refuses to tell anyone. The show's first season streamed in January.

Blue Bloods, which stars Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan and Donnie Wahlberg, follows the Reagan family and their long history in New York City law enforcement. Currently in its 12th season, the show is still the fourth highest-rated on all of broadcast television.