Single Drunk Female, Wolf Like Me & More TV Favorites Renewed

You can expect to see more of your favorite TV shows. But one Netflix series wasn't so lucky. Find out the latest shows to be renewed and canceled here!

Get ready to add more to your watch list, because a bunch of your favorite shows just got renewed!

Freeform's Single Drunk Female and Peacock's Wolf Like Me were both renewed for season two on April 26, while CBS' police drama Blue Bloods was renewed for its 13th season.

Single Drunk Female stars Sofia Black-D'Elia as Samantha, a recovering alcoholic who avoids jail time by moving back in with her mother, played by Ally Sheedy. The series wrapped its first season in March.

Wolf Like Me stars Josh Gad and Isla Fisher as a couple intrinsically linked by their secrets and emotional baggage. Josh plays Gary, a single father attempting to raise his daughter after the death of his wife. Isla plays Mary, a woman with a story from her past that she refuses to tell anyone. The show's first season streamed in January. 

Blue Bloods, which stars Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan and Donnie Wahlberg, follows the Reagan family and their long history in New York City law enforcement. Currently in its 12th season, the show is still the fourth highest-rated on all of broadcast television.

Meanwhile, one show wasn't so lucky. Raising Dion, the Netflix series about a young boy who begins to manifest superhero abilities, was seemingly canceled after two seasons. 

"Sad to say that Raising Dion is cancelled," cast member Sammi Haney wrote on Instagram April 26. "Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans. Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"

Netflix has not yet officially confirmed the news.

For more on the latest TV renewal and cancelation news, read on:

CBS
Renewed: Blue Bloods (CBS)

Blue Bloods was greenlit for a 13th season in April 2022.

Freeform/Koury Angelo
Renewed: Single Drunk Female (Freeform)

On April 26, Freeform renewed Single Drunk Female for a second season.

Peacock
Renewed: Wolf Like Me (Peacock)

Ready for a second bite? Wolf Like Me has been renewed at Peacock.

ABC
Renewed: The Goldbergs (ABC)

The Goldbergs will return for season 10 on ABC.

Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images
Renewed: The Talk (CBS)

On April 18, The Talk was renewed for another season.

Marcus Price/Hulu
Renewed: Life & Beth (Hulu)

Amy Schumer's dramedy will be back for a second season.

Amazon Prime Video
Renewed: Making the Cut (Prime Video)

There will be more Making the Cut this summer

Jessica Miglio
Renewed: Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Curb Your Enthusiasm—starring Larry David—will return for a 12th season.

Netflix
Canceled: On the Verge (Netflix)

After just one season, On the Verge was canceled at Netflix.

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Renewed: S.W.A.T. (CBS)

S.W.A.T. should be on stand-by as the drama is returning for a sixth season.

Amazon Studios
Renewed: With Love (Prime Video)

With Love will return for a second season on Prime Video.

Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution
Canceled: The Real (Fox)

The Real—hosted by Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Adrienne Bailon and Garcelle Beauvais—will be ending after its current eighth season.

Fox
Renewed: The Cleaning Lady (Fox)

The Cleaning Lady has been renewed for a second season at Fox.

Courtesy of Steve Harvey Global
Renewed: Judge Steve Harvey (ABC)

Order in the court! A renewal order, that is. Judge Steve Harvey will return for season two.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Renewed: Bachelor in Paradise (ABC)

We'll be heading back to paradise with Bachelor Nation, as BiP has been renewed for an eighth season.

Courtesy of HBO Max
Renewed: Winning Time (HBO)

The Lakers' season might be over, but at least there's news about season two of Winning Time. The HBO series was renewed for a second season in April 2022.

Netflix
Ending: Locke & Key (Netflix)

In April 2022, Netflix announced that Locke & Key would be ending with season three. The final season will premiere later in the year.

Apple TV+
Renewed: Severance (Apple TV+)

Mark Scout and his Lumon colleagues will continue their story in season two of the Apple TV+ series.

Matthias Clamer/FX
Ending: Snowfall (FX)

Snowfall will come to an end with its sixth and final season.

CBS Media Ventures “The Drew Barrymore Show”/Ben Watts
Renewed: The Drew Barrymore Show (CBS)

CBS confirmed The Drew Barrymore Show will return for a third season but noted it will look a bit different on the next go around. The talk show will now be 30-minutes long to "meet the needs" of local news stations.

CBS
Renewed: NCIS (CBS)

NCIS will have a 20th season.

CBS
Renewed: NCIS: Hawai'i (CBS)

We'll be heading back to paradise with NCIS: Hawai'i.

CBS
Renewed: NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

CBS renewed NCIS: Los Angeles for a 14th season.

ABC
Renewed: The Good Doctor (ABC)

The Good Doctor snagged a season six renewal in March 2022.

ABC
Renewed: The Rookie (ABC)

The Rookie will return for a fifth season.

Netflix
Renewed: Love Is Blind (Netflix)

On March 24, Netflix revealed that they renewed Love Is Blind for two more seasons.

Quantrell D. Colbert/Netflix
Canceled: Archive 81 (Netflix)

The archiving has stopped, as Netflix canceled the series in March.

The CW
Renewed: Riverdale (The CW)

We'll be heading back to Riverdale, as the CW renewed the drama for a seventh season.

The CW
Renewed: The Flash (The CW)

We're moving quickly to tell you this news: The Flash will return to the CW with a ninth season.

CW
Renewed: All American (The CW)

All American will have a fifth season on the CW.

