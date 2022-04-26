TikTok's Tinx Says She's "Horrified" Over Her 2020 Tweets Amid Controversy

Watch : TikTok Star Tinx Plays Coy About DATING Diplo

Tinx has more tweets to address.

The TikTok star, born Christina Najjar, has responded to fans' questions regarding tweets from 2020 that she liked or interacted with. The tweets collected under the Reddit thread r/tinxsnark were reported by Sophie Ross on April 22 and showed Tinx retweeting and liking tweets about Boris Johnson, Donald Trump and COVID-19.

"In 2020 I was in the same scared and wildly disruptive place we all were," Tinx wrote on Instagram Stories. "I was confused, frustrated, depressed and anxious scrolling the internet, looking for any type of reprieve or explanation, anything that would for a split second take any of those emotions away. it isn't a satisfying answer to say "I wasn't thinking clearly" when I liked those tweets, but it is the truth."

The political tweets she interacted with at the time tended to criticize Democrats and praise Donald Trump. One of her retweets said, "Democrats simply internalize what cultural totems like the NYT, lobbyists or economists tell them. So they are easily intimidated and fooled." In 2020, Tinx continued the trend of liking tweets that praised the actions of politicians like Donald Trump.