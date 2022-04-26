TikTok's Tinx Says She's "Horrified" Over Her 2020 Tweets Amid Controversy

Tinx has more tweets to address.
The TikTok star, born Christina Najjar, has responded to fans' questions regarding tweets from 2020 that she liked or interacted with. The tweets collected under the Reddit thread r/tinxsnark were reported by Sophie Ross on April 22 and showed Tinx retweeting and liking tweets about Boris Johnson, Donald Trump and COVID-19.
"In 2020 I was in the same scared and wildly disruptive place we all were," Tinx wrote on Instagram Stories. "I was confused, frustrated, depressed and anxious scrolling the internet, looking for any type of reprieve or explanation, anything that would for a split second take any of those emotions away. it isn't a satisfying answer to say "I wasn't thinking clearly" when I liked those tweets, but it is the truth."
The political tweets she interacted with at the time tended to criticize Democrats and praise Donald Trump. One of her retweets said, "Democrats simply internalize what cultural totems like the NYT, lobbyists or economists tell them. So they are easily intimidated and fooled." In 2020, Tinx continued the trend of liking tweets that praised the actions of politicians like Donald Trump.
At the same time, she interacted with tweets about COVID-19 that critiqued California Gov. Gavin Newsom's response to the virus and questioned the validity of the pandemic. One retweet fed into the xenophobic claim that bats were to blame for the spread of COVID-19, stating, "Whoever said one person can't change the world never ate an undercooked bat." While researchers at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence are continually researching COVID-19's origins and have been able to identify animal to human transmission as an origin, the unfounded bat narrative was commonly used in 2020 has been used to promote anti-Asian rhetoric.
The 31-year-old seemingly addressed fans' concerns about the tweet interactions, saying in her IG Story, "And to think that something as small as a like or re-tweet, one mindless click, could have added to the horrific sentiment that also arose then that forever had and will have impact on so many... I am just completely horrified to think that my emotions and complete aimlessness could have contributed to that IN ANY way."
"I should have actually spent time looking into it all before engaging with something unfactual...or worse, hurtful," she continued. "regardless of what was unclear at the time."
Tinx was previously called out for fatphobic tweets directed at celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Lindsay Lohan and Tori Spelling. One tweet from 2012 simply read, "Kim Kardashian is so fat I don't know what to do with myself #oops."
She addressed the 2012 tweets in an Instagram apology post on April 24, writing, "About 10 years ago, I sent some truly nasty, mean, horrible tweets. I called people that I had never met fat, pathetic and ugly. I even called Kim Kardashian fat, which is ironic considering she is my number one idol and person I look up to. When I read the tweets back, I am ashamed and embarrassed. They are mean spirited, and I am not mean-spirited—but I used to be."
She went on to share that she was "lost" at the time, explaining that she was 21 years old at the time and "deeply insecure."
"I tried on many hats, one of which was [a] mean tweeter to get a laugh," she continued. "And it's not funny at all. Only insecure people punch down. And only deeply insecure people try to make others the butt of the joke. Being mean is not funny, it's just plain mean. Hurt people, hurt people and I know my words caused hurt."