Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Continue Their Jet-Set Romance With Orlando Trip

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson's Date Night in D.C.

Believe it or not, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance has landed them in Orlando, Fla.

In photos obtained by E! News, the couple were spotted leaving the office of Ripley's Believe It or Not! in the Sunshine State on Saturday, April 23.

Keeping it casual, Kim sported a white tank, light-wash jeans, black sunglasses and a slicked bun. Pete wore a red flannel, black sweatpants, sunglasses and a blue ball cap.

Kim's longtime hairdresser Chris Appleton was also seen with the duo.

It's unclear why they were visiting the Ripley's Believe It or Not! office, but it was just the latest stop for the traveling pair this week. On April 24, Kim and Pete were in attendance for the 2022 Mark Twain Prize ceremony held at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington D.C.

During the ceremony, Jon Stewart was presented with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Pete—whose father was a New York City firefighter who died on September 11, 2001—took the stage to commend Jon for his advocacy of 9/11 first responders and veterans, per The New York Times.