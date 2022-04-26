Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Continue Their Jet-Set Romance With Orlando Trip

Believe it or not, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance has landed them in Orlando, Fla.
In photos obtained by E! News, the couple were spotted leaving the office of Ripley's Believe It or Not! in the Sunshine State on Saturday, April 23.
Keeping it casual, Kim sported a white tank, light-wash jeans, black sunglasses and a slicked bun. Pete wore a red flannel, black sweatpants, sunglasses and a blue ball cap.
Kim's longtime hairdresser Chris Appleton was also seen with the duo.
It's unclear why they were visiting the Ripley's Believe It or Not! office, but it was just the latest stop for the traveling pair this week. On April 24, Kim and Pete were in attendance for the 2022 Mark Twain Prize ceremony held at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington D.C.
During the ceremony, Jon Stewart was presented with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Pete—whose father was a New York City firefighter who died on September 11, 2001—took the stage to commend Jon for his advocacy of 9/11 first responders and veterans, per The New York Times.
"If my dad were here," Pete said, according to the publication. "I know he'd be happy that you're looking out for him and his friends after all these years."
Though Kim and Pete have never confirmed when they started dating, a source previously told E! News that they were officially together in November 2021. Since then, Kim has exercised caution when it comes to sharing details about their romance.
"I do think that I am holding, you know, a little bit more close to my heart on certain aspects of my relationship with Pete," Kim said on the April 11 episode of Making Space With Hoda Kotb. "It feels good just to know that, like, we have this connection and we have our little bubble of a relationship world that we live in that, like, not a lot of people know about."
And Pete's native State Island makes for a perfect hiding spot inside that little bubble.
During an April 15 appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan, Kim talked about visiting Pete's hometown, saying she enjoys trips to the New York City borough because "it's always been super low-key."
"That is the fun part of it," Kim said. "We can just chill and be low-key, ride around and see all the fun hometown stuff and sneak in and out of places. Staten Island has surprisingly been so low-key for us."