See Jean Smart Do "the Ellen" in Dynamic Hacks Season 2 Trailer

Get a taste of the hilarity to come when Hacks returns to HBO Max on May 12.

By Alyssa Ray Apr 26, 2022 5:40 PMTags
TVCelebrities
Watch: Jean Smart Thinks These Are the Funniest People Alive

Who is ready for Hacks' encore?

On April 26, HBO Max released the trailer for season two of the critically acclaimed comedy and, boy, does it have everything: Laurie Metcalf as a tour manager named Weed, exploding kombucha, an adorable puppy and Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) doing "the Ellen."

And while that may seem like an odd list to read, it actually makes total sense when you realize that the new season follows Deborah as she hits the road with her Gen-Z assistant Ava (Hannah Einbinder) in the hopes of resuscitating her comedy career.

"I know I bombed at my show," Deborah tells her team at the start of the trailer. "On this tour, it's all about back to basics."

However, there's nothing basic about Deborah, who chooses to travel the country in a luxury tour bus. And as co-creator Paul W. Downs—who also plays Deborah's manager Jimmy—previously told E! News, season two will take the mentor and mentee "out of their comfort zone."

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

From what we see in the trailer, Hacks' second act includes a stay on a megacruise, a visit to the Grand Canyon and a trip to a local carnival.

For those who enjoyed Hacks' Vegas backdrop, don't fret, as Downs assured us that season two is "not going to fully abandon" the desert setting, adding, "It's a big part of the show."

In addition to Smart, Einbinder and Downs, season two stars returning fan favorites Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Jane AdamsKaitlin OlsonPoppy Liu and Meg Stalter.

Trending Stories

1

90 Day Fiancé's Mursel and Anna Welcome First Baby Together

2

Kardashians Ask to Dismiss Blac Chyna’s Request for $140M in Damages

3
Update!

Shocking Revelations From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

For a peek at the fun to come, watch the new trailer above.

Hacks returns with two episodes on HBO Max May 12.

Trending Stories

1

90 Day Fiancé's Mursel and Anna Welcome First Baby Together

2

Kardashians Ask to Dismiss Blac Chyna’s Request for $140M in Damages

3
Update!

Shocking Revelations From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

4
Exclusive

Why Shailene Woodley Is "Done" With Aaron Rodgers After Recent Reunion

5
Exclusive

Alexandra Breckenridge Teases Her This Is Us Return & More

Latest News

Exclusive

Alexandra Breckenridge Teases Her This Is Us Return & More

Jean Smart Does "the Ellen" in Dynamic Hacks Season 2 Trailer

James Madison University Softball Star Lauren Bernett Dead At 20

Exclusive

Nikki Glaser's Super-Special Guide to St. Louis

BravoCon Is Back: Get All the Details on 2022's Can't-Miss Fan Event

Viola Davis Sounds Off on Criticism of Her Michelle Obama Portrayal

Frozen's Kristen Bell, Patti Murin Meeting Will Melt Your Heart