James Madison University Softball Star Lauren Bernett Dead At 20

James Madison University is honoring the life and legacy of Lauren Bernett.

"Our hearts are aching, hearing the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes," a message posted to the Virginia school's website on April 26 read. "Lauren Bernett was a high-achieving member of our softball team and a great ambassador of JMU and our athletics program. She was a key member of our 2021 Women's College World Series team as a freshman catcher last year."

"College athletics is great because of the people with whom we get to interact every day," the statement about the 20-year-old sophomore continued. "We are a tight family. We are grateful that Lauren has been part of our JMU Athletics community and will always consider her to be a Duke."

A cause of death for the Pennsylvania native has yet to be shared publicly. E! News has reached out to authorities for comment.