Nikki Glaser's Super-Special Guide to St. Louis

There's no place like home.
Nikki Glaser is about to officially cement her status as a hometown hero this Thursday when the city of St. Louis declares April 28 Nikki Glaser Day!
That's right, the Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? star will be honored with her very own "star" during a special presentation in the Missouri city, in addition to throwing the first pitch at a Cardinals Game at Busch Stadium.
In honor of the occasion, Nikki is sharing her favorite St. Louis businesses, must-see sights and go-to eateries ahead of the premiere of hew new E! series on May 1. Check out all of Nikki's favorite spots in her handpicked guide to St. Louis below.
Favorite Coffee Shop:
I'm extremely addicted to coffee, so like most addicts, I want my drug quick and easy, multiple times a day. So I'm usually getting my anxiety-juice fix from Starbucks, but when I want to treat myself to the full coffee shop experience, Sweetwaters or Rise in the Grove are my go-tos.
Favorite Breakfast Spot:
I don't love breakfast spots because I have yet to find one that offers anything vegan, but if I wasn't vegan, I'd probably love Kingside Diner. The hang looks fun and the food looks beautiful despite being made from helpless animals!
Favorite Restaurant for a Romantic Date:
I love Louie for romance because it's dark inside.
Favorite Bar to Grab Drinks With Friends:
I haven't lived in St Louis as a drinker since my 20s and I don't really remember where I went back then because I would always black out, but if I drank now, I'd probably like The Royale in Dogtown. I went there once as a sober person and thought, "This would have been a nice place to get hammered." Not too loud or crowded, good outdoor seating, clean.
Best Place to Walk Your Dog:
I like walking through the nice neighborhoods in the central west end on the streets that are kinda gated off at the ends to cut down on traffic since they are rich and get what they want. They are quiet, shady streets with lots of greenery and amazing houses to gawk at.
Best Clothing Store:
I love resale shops the most. Byrd in Ladue, NCJW, The Vault in Brentwood.
Best Place to Have Fun on the Weekends:
Funny Bone Comedy Club in Westport Plaza and Westport Social for games and karaoke.
Coolest Local Landmark to Tour With Out-of-Towners:
The city museum without question. Nothing like it anywhere else. But also driving through Forest Park. People are blown away by what's inside of that thing—and they should be!
Favorite Place to Relax or Get Pampered:
A facial from The Byrd Bath.