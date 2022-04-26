Bill Hader's Daughter Pulled the Funniest Prank on Her Dad in Front of Chris Pratt

Watch : Henry Winkler Details Bill Hader's Creative Evolution on Barry

Bill Hader is not the only comedian in his family.

During his April 25 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Barry actor shared how he was tricked into meeting Chris Pratt, 42, while out to eat at a restaurant with his three daughters: Hayley, 7, Harper, 9, and Hannah, 12.

"I go, ‘Guys, don't freak out, but Guardians of the Galaxy, you know,'" he told host Jimmy Kimmel. "My daughters are like, ‘Oh, my God!'"

Bill's daughter Harper told her dad that she knew the Jurassic World actor's son, Jack, 9, who was with his dad, and wanted to say hello.

"The 9-year-old, who was eight at the time, was like, ‘I know his son.' And I go, ‘Really?' She's like, ‘Yes, I know his son. Can I go over there and say hi?' I'm like, ‘He's eating, just leave him alone, please.'"

Bill, 43, and his girls—whose mom is Bill's ex-wife Maggie Carey—continued eating, and after he paid the tab, Harper asked again if she could go speak to Chris' son before they left.