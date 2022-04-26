Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney Thought She Was Getting Killed Off in Season 2

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

We would have never, ever been sadder.

Euphoria's season two was chaotic even by its own standards, and Sydney Sweeney didn't think her character, Cassie Howard, would make it past the season finale.

In the premiere episode of season two—"Trying to Get to Heaven Before They Close the Door"—Nate (Jacob Elordi) drives Cassie to a party while speeding and drinking a beer. At one point, Cassie is unbuckled and stretches her body out of the window. When Sydney first read the scene, she thought it would be her last.

"I thought that [series creator Sam Levinson] was killing me," she told Entertainment Weekly. "I thought that I was going to get killed."

Thankfully, for fans of the hopeless romantic, that wasn't the case.

"The hanging out the window, actually, was just me hanging out the window," she continued. "It was just random and very in the moment. But when I read it, I thought that Cassie was getting killed off. And I was really bummed. But then it turned into this weirdly sensual, dangerous connection between these two characters. And it became what it became."

And what it became was a toxic, on-and-off relationship between the two, and the end of Cassie's friendship with Nate's ex, Maddy (Alexa Demie).