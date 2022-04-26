All the Bombshells From Vanderpump Rules Alum Stassi Schroeder's New Book Off With My Head

Watch : Stassi Schroeder & Kristen Doute Fired From "Vanderpump Rules"

Two years after being fired from Vanderpump Rules, Stassi Schroeder is ready to talk.

The decision was handed down by Bravo in summer 2020 after Stassi's former co-star Faith Stowers revealed that Stassi and Kristen Doute, both of whom are white, had called the police on Faith, a Black woman, to report a false claim. The pair issued apologies once Faith's story gained traction, but the damage was done. Stassi, essentially, was done.

At least, that's what it seemed like at the time. Now, the former reality-TV star is releasing her second book, Off With My Head: The Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom. In it, Stassi chronicles what she's dubbed "the Canceling of 2020," sparing no detail when describing all the ways her life has changed post-Pump Rules.

Both an examination of the past and a look to the future, Off With My Head drops several bombshells about Vanderpump Rules, her pregnancy and more. E! has rounded up the biggest ones below.