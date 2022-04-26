Zendaya and Tom Holland's Boston Outing Will Have Your Spidey Senses Tingling

Watch : Did Tom Holland & Zendaya REALLY Buy a House Together?

Tom Holland is quite the gentleman.

Days after the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor and his girlfriend Zendaya were seen having an outing in New York City, they were spotted holding hands while sightseeing in Boston, Mass. on April 24.

The Euphoria actress, 25, rocked an oversized turtleneck sweater, grey pants, a brown Fendi crossbody bag and white Nike sneakers, while Tom, also 25, sported a T-shirt, pants and a pair of Nike Air Max sneakers.

The two held hands, and at one point, Tom placed his girlfriend's hand inside one of his pockets to keep it warm.

It surely won't be the last time the Malcolm & Marie actress is seen in Boston as she is currently in the city to film her new movie Challengers, alongside Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist.

However, the weekend excursion was the latest in a string of outings for the couple, who went public with their romance last year.