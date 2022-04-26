Zendaya and Tom Holland's Boston Outing Will Have Your Spidey Senses Tingling

Tom Holland is quite the gentleman.
Days after the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor and his girlfriend Zendaya were seen having an outing in New York City, they were spotted holding hands while sightseeing in Boston, Mass. on April 24.
The Euphoria actress, 25, rocked an oversized turtleneck sweater, grey pants, a brown Fendi crossbody bag and white Nike sneakers, while Tom, also 25, sported a T-shirt, pants and a pair of Nike Air Max sneakers.
The two held hands, and at one point, Tom placed his girlfriend's hand inside one of his pockets to keep it warm.
It surely won't be the last time the Malcolm & Marie actress is seen in Boston as she is currently in the city to film her new movie Challengers, alongside Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist.
However, the weekend excursion was the latest in a string of outings for the couple, who went public with their romance last year.
Last week, Tom and Zendaya were spotted enjoying a date night in New York City, where photographers captured the Marvel stars keeping it casual while leaving dinner on April 16.
Before that, the pair hadn't been publicly seen together since February, when they stepped out hand in hand for the New York City screening of Tom's latest film, Uncharted.
Though Zendaya and Tom have made several public appearances since making their relationship official, they don't share many details about their romance—especially after photos of them kissing in a car were released last July.
Last summer, the British actor told GQ why he and Zendaya want to keep things between them.
"I've always been really adamant to keep my private life private," he told the publication. "Because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy. I don't think it's about not being ready. It's just that we didn't want to."