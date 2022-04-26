Kiehl’s Buy One Get One Free Deals: Here Are the 10 Best Buys

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's such a bummer to run out of a product in the middle of your skincare routine. That's why it's always a good idea to have backups of your essential beauty products on hand so you never run into this issue. Right now, there's a buy one, get one free deal from Kiehl's. You can use one product now and save one for later. Or you can give another away as a gift, and keep the other for yourself. Mother's Day is around the corner, after all. Skincare is always an appreciated gift.
Unfortunately, this deal does not apply to every Kiehl's product, but there are so many great bestsellers on sale. They're available in bundles of two, so there's nothing to remember, no promo code to copy and paste. It's just super simple, can't-miss, skincare deal from Kiehl's.
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Toner- Set of 2
This is a super gentle, alcohol-free toner that's soothing and hydrating, according to the brand. it removes surface dirt without stripping your skin of its natural oils.
A fan of the product shared, "I never used toners before but one of my friends has great skin and I asked her what she used in her skincare routine. She told me she loved Kiehl's products and mentioned this toner specifically. I bought it thinking I'd never use it and it'd be a wasted purchase but it has made a huge difference in clearing up the last little bit of adult acne I get! My skin hasn't looked this good in probably 5 years. I really credit this toner as being a game changer."
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Oil-Free Moisturizer- Set of 2
Kiehl's claims that this oil-free moisturizer has 24-hour hydrating power that helps provide balance to the skin. It absorbs quickly and delivers a refreshing cool effect.
A fan of the moisturizer raved, "I HIGHLY recommend this product to anyone that has an issue with greasy skin after applying a facial moisturizer. I have searched for the perfect moisturizer and nothing else in ANY store compares to this. I put it on before I apply makeup and it makes my skin feel amazing. My make up is never blotchy and my skin does not feel greasy after applying, even after I apply makeup. This product has changed my skin."
Kiehl's Avocado Nourishing Hydration Mask- Set of 2
Give your skin a dose of hydration with this mask. Kiehl's claims that "this mask leaves skin feeling nourished while helping prevent water loss by sealing in moisture." Just leave it on for 15 minutes and wash it off to see (and feel) your results.
Kiehl's Powerful Wrinkle Reducing Eye Cream- Set of 2
Smooth out your under eye area with the Kiehl's Powerful Wrinkle Reducing Eye Cream. According to the brand, this cream improves skin elasticity and reduces puffiness, crow's feet, and wrinkles.
A Kiehl's shopper said, "I'd tried everything with almost no result, but this cream was the ticket (for me) to improve the fine lines and dark circles under my eyes. I noticed results within a week or two. It doesn't do much for the puffiness, BUT the texture under my eyes is so-improved that the puffiness doesn't bother me as much. I'm not even wearing concealer anymore. Very happy."
Kiehl's Calendula Serum-Infused Water Cream- Set of 2
If you want to even out your skin's texture, decrease, redness, and increase radiance, Kiehl's claims that this cream will make a difference in just one week. It delivers a burst of hydration that lasts for 24 hours, according to the brand.
A fan of the lightweight moisturizer said, "A True Miracle In A Jar! I received a small sample of this product. Since I have tried every high-end moisturizer on the market with never being completely satisfied, I wasn't expecting much. But, WOW! The first application felt like silk penetrating deeply through my layers of skin. For the first time, without using another serum, moisturizer, or primer, this wonderful product made my dry, thirsty skin moist, and kept it moist all day long... From now on, this will be my forever favorite moisturizer!"
Kiehl's Ferulic Brew Antioxidant Facial Treatment with Lactic Acid- Set of 2
Kiehl's claims that you can increase hydration, boost radiance, and smooth out texture/fine lines, and even out tone with this product. A shopper raved, "The Kiehl's Ferulic Brew Rejuvenating Facial Essence is amazing. It definitely works wonders. My skin feels rejuvenated. I see my skin looks smoother, brighter & all around healthier. I am sold on this product."
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Moisturizer- Set of 2
Kiehl's claims that this moisturizer absorbs quickly into your skin and delivers 24-hour, continuous hydration. Just put a small amount on your skin after cleansing and toning.
A longtime Kiehl's shopper explained, "In 1970 in Austin, TX, a friend who had gone to NYU introduced me to her favorite skin care and shampoo products that she had discovered while in New York. I tried Ultra Facial Moisturizer and my skin literally drank it in. I have used it daily--morning and night since then. There is nothing else like it. My experience is a test of time for this product. I am now in my late 60s and my skin is still youthful looking with hardly any wrinkles. I get compliments all the time. For women looking for a product that produces results for a lifetime, Ultra Facial Moisturizer used daily does."
Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream- Set of 2
Use this eye cream to de-puff, brighten, and smooth out the delicate skin around the eye. Kiehl's claims that this oil-free eye cream delivers instant and long-lasting moisture.
This eye cream has 2,200+ 5-star reviews with one shopper sharing, "I have used this eye cream for a long time, maybe 15-20 years. It feels like a drink of water for your skin. I especially like to use this in the summer after a day in the sun, I actually crave it."
Kiehl's Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Corrector- Set of 2
Kiehl's claims that this treatment "reduces hyperpigmentation by 49%, dark spots by 39%, and post-acne marks by 27%."
A shopper gushed, "I was over the moon excited to get to try Kiehl's Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Solution! The transformation has been phenomenal! I am amazed at how well it truly worked!! I didn't use the entire bottle because my face didn't accept using the product twice a day. I used it once every other day, but my dark spots have lightened dramatically!! My skin tone does appear to be brighter and more even all in all. I intend to keep using the Kiehl's Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Solution in the future. It is truly a phenomenal product!! I have had a true skin transformation !!"
Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face- Set of 2
Use this concentrate at night, gently pressing it into your skin after cleansing. Kiehl's claims that this is great to increase radiance and reduce the signs of aging.
A loyal fan of the product said, "This facial oil does exactly what it claims to do. Put it on at night and in the morning your face will look 10 years younger. I'm not kidding, joking, or exaggerating! Truly amazing stuff. The added bonus is it smells wonderful. I use it on my face and also on my hands and forearms. I'm 63 years old and it really helps me keep my skin, both my face and forearms smooth and wrinkle-free. It's so good, I recommend it to my friends and send them samples when I get any from Kiehl's. Everyone I have sent a sample to has also purchased it!"
