Bad Bunny Makes History as He's Cast as Spider-Man Character El Muerto in Live-Action Marvel Movie

Bad Bunny is about to take on his first lead acting role. Scroll on to learn about his upcoming portrayal of the titular Marvel character in Sony Pictures' new movie El Muerto.

Ready for some super news? 

Bad Bunny is set to star in Sony Pictures' El Muerto, the studio announced at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 25. Making history, El Muerto, who comes from the Marvel Universe, will be the first Latino character to lead a live-action Marvel movie. 

El Muerto, otherwise known as Juan Carlos Estrada Sanchez, is a wrestler whose powers and mask have been passed down for generations. He comes across another Marvel hero in the comics, having a match with Spider-Man. 

The movie is set to be released in theaters on Jan 12, 2024. While this is the first leading film role for Bad Bunny, otherwise known as Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, this isn't his first time he's appeared on the big screen. The Puerto Rican musician, 28, also acts alongside Brad Pitt in David Leitch's new thriller Bullet Train, which premieres July 29.

It's certainly been an exciting time for Bad Bunny. Not only did he win Best Música Urbana Album for El Último Tour Del Mundo at the 2022 Grammy Awards, but he was also named Spotify's most-streamed artist in the world for 2021 (having taken home the title for the second year in a row).

And he isn't the only star set to depict a Marvel character in an upcoming Sony Pictures film. 

Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is playing the titular character in Kraven the Hunter, which is being released Jan. 13, 2023, and Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney are appearing in Madame Web, which hits theaters July 7, 2023.

