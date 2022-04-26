See Which Grammy Nominee Earned a Spot in The American Song Contest Finals

The American Song Contest semifinals kicked off on April 25 and a Grammy nominee earned the first spot in the finals. See who got the automatic jury vote!

The American Song Contest semifinals kicked off with a good night for the Evergreen State.

Washington's Allen Stone won the jury vote and an automatic spot in the Grand Final on May 9. The singer, who performed "A Bit of Both," is a Grammy nominee for being featured on the 2012 Macklemore and Ryan Lewis album The Heist.

Allen will be joined in the finale by four other performers from the April 25 episode, based strictly on fan voting.

Highlights from the evening included Oklahoma K-pop artist AleXa who performed an energetic version of her song "Wonderland," former The Voice winner Jordan Smith who represented Kentucky with his song "Sparrow" and Wyoming's Ryan Charles who performed his country rap ear worm "New Boot Goofin'."

In addition, three artists from last week earned spots in the second semifinal round on May 2. American Samoa's Tenelle, North Carolina's John Morgan and California's Sweet Taboo advanced after the combined fan and jury vote. They joined Michigan's Ada Leann, who won the automatic jury spot last week.

It was also announced that New York's Enisa won the all-fan vote to book her own spot in the semifinals next week.

The final vote tallies meant that it was officially the end of the American Song Contest road for SisqóJewel and The Crystal Method.

Chris Haston/NBC

A fan-exclusive vote will send four more artists to the finals. Fans at home can cast their ballots for their favorite performances on nbc.com/ascvote, the NBC App and on TikTok. Voting closes on Tuesday morning. 

Check out the second batch of semifinalists and see which four additional artists make the Grand Final when American Song Contest airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

