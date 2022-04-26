What Jason Oppenheim Wants You to Know About Selling Sunset's Spin-Off

Watch : Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim "Still Loves" Chrishell Stause

If you weren't already sold on a Selling Sunset spin-off, just wait until you read what Jason Oppenheim had to share.

In an exclusive chat with E! News, the Oppenheim Group boss teased that Selling the OC—the official name for Selling Sunset's spin-off—is set to be Netflix's next reality TV hit. While Jason promised that he didn't want to sound "self-promotional," he revealed that he "could not be more excited about the show," as it "is so good."

"I would argue that Netflix and production are also equally excited," he told E! News. "Like everyone knows it's gonna be a huge show."

Selling the OC will follow the agents based out of the Oppenheim Group's Newport Beach office and stars a co-ed cast, including Alexandra Hall, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, among others.

And, according to Jason, the budding reality stars are "really young and outgoing [and] didn't leave anything on the table."