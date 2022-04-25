The Burt’s Bees PopSocket Is the Brilliant Phone Accessory You Never Knew You Needed

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Don't you just love finding random products that make you go, "Where has this been all my life?" That's exactly how we felt when we discovered the existence of the super convenient PopGrip x Burt's Bees lip balm compact, which is basically a PopSocket with lip balm.
One reviewer called it "the best invention ever," and it's not hard to see why. The idea is so simple, yet totally genius. PopGrips were already designed to make your life easier by offering a good grip for texting with one hand, taking photos and watching videos hands-free. Now it's even more useful with the addition of the lip balm compact. You don't have to dig through your purse in search of lip balm whenever your lips get dry or flakey. It's right there on your phone. It's perfect for traveling and it makes for a really unique gift.
To learn more and to snag one for yourself, check out the below.
PopSockets PopGrip Lips x Burt's Bees
The exclusive PopGrip Lips X Burt's Bees comes in six cute patterns like honeycomb, sunflowers, pink peonies and of course, the bee logo. The lip balm compact is filled with the best-selling (and highly moisturizing!) Burt's Bees Beeswax Lip Balm, which is 100& natural and made from responsibly sourced beeswax, peppermint oil and vitamin E. Each pack comes with one PopGrip Lips compact and two Burt's Bees Original Beeswax lip balm refills.
Wonder what actual shoppers think? Check out the following reviews.
"Great product! This thing is big, but I love it. It's so convenient to have lip balm attached to my phone. I never have to worry about not having any with me."
"Best invention ever! I can't believe someone thought of this. Brilliant! I always have my phone and therefore I'll always have my other must-have Burt's Bees!"
"Love having protection for my lips right on my phone. It's a great holder while using the phone too!"
"The product itself is really good for me and I have had it for around a year now. I'm extremely rough on my phone and it has held up amazing!"
"Love, love, love. I have always been interested in purchasing a PopSocket, but I could never really justify getting it for myself. That is until I saw there was one with my all-time favorite chapstick built right into it! I've had mine for a week and have absolutely no regrets. I love having the convenience of a PopSocket and the luxury of having my Burt's Bees on hand whenever. If you were second guessing buying this product, this is your sign to do it. You won't regret it."
