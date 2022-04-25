Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause Sounds Off on Claim She’s a “Bully”

Watch : Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim "Still Loves" Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause isn't in the market for rumors.

The Selling Sunset star has set the record straight about her character in an Instagram Story on April 25.

"I just wanted to address something real quick," Chrishell said in a selfie video. "Every single season, I see this common thing every time that I'm actually, you know, not really nice, I'm fake nice and that I'm actually a bully or whatever."

She said she wanted to "address" the claims head-on, saying, "Here's the thing, to all the nice girls out there, listen, you try and be nice, you try and do the right thing. I've worked in this business a long time. I have kept so many friendships. I try and always be professional."

However, she explained that it's important to stick up for yourself. "At the end of the day," she said, "you don't always have to be nice if somebody keeps pushing you and does not respect your boundaries and that is OK."