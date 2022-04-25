Girls Star Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon Welcome First Baby

If Marnie could see her now! Girls actress Allison Williams welcomed her first child with actor Alexander Dreymon, a baby boy named Arlo, People’ reports.

By Ashley Joy Parker Apr 25, 2022 11:03 PMTags
BabiesCouplesGirlsCelebritiesAllison Williams
Watch: The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More

Move over girls, it's a boy!

Allison Williams welcomed her first child with Alexander Dreymon this past winter, according to People. The outlet reports that the Girls star and the German actor reportedly named their baby boy, Arlo

Allison, 34, and Alexander, 39, both starred in the 2020 thriller Horizon Line, but neither has not confirmed that they are in relationship.

E News! has reached out to both stars for comment but has not heard back.

The baby news comes nearly three years after Allison—daughter of NBC Nightly News' Brian Williamssplit from husband Ricky Van Veen. She and the Facebook exec were married for nearly four years before announcing their divorce in a statement to E! News.

"With mutual love and respect, we have made the decision to separate as a couple," they said in June 2019. 'We are grateful for the friendship that we have and will continue to have.'

photos
Allison Williams' Best Looks

Though she may be new to motherhood, Allison may be a natural with newborns. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Ellie Kemper previously shared a story about how the actress once helped her deal with her "spirited" then 10-month-old son James who was inconsolable during a flight.

 

Shutterstock; Getty Images

"James would not be calmed by anything," Ellie recalled on Late Night With Seth Meyers in 2017. "Like, you know you're like a one-man show? I was showing him like the seat belt buckle and like, the barf bag!" she said. "Nothing would appease him until I noticed the airline magazine, the cover of the magazine was the beautiful face of Allison Williams."

She continued, "Her gorgeous face delighted my child. It was the only thing that worked. And we were like, flipping through the magazine, there were like ads for shoes, James would not smile, and then her face would come on again and he just lit up."

Trending Stories

1

Shanna Moakler Comments on Ex Travis and Kourtney's IVF Journey

2
Update!

Shocking Revelations From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

3

Kim Kardashian's First Video on Her Solo TikTok Page Is Very On-Brand

4
Exclusive

Selling Sunset's Emma Hernan Reacts to Ben Affleck Dating Drama

5

Chrishell Stause Sounds Off on Claim She’s a “Bully”

Latest News

Exclusive

Lisa Vanderpump Reacts to Vanderpump Valley Spin-Off Rumors

Kim Kardashian's First Video on Her Solo TikTok Page Is Very On-Brand

The Burt’s Bees PopSocket Is the Genius Phone Accessory You Need ASAP

Kylie Jenner Testifies That Tyga Told Her Blac Chyna Attacked Him

Chrishell Stause Sounds Off on Claim She’s a “Bully”

Girls’ Allison Williams & Alexander Dreymon Welcome First Baby

Ewan McGregor Marries Mary Elizabeth Winstead