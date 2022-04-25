Ewan McGregor Marries Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Actors Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead are married. Get more details about their intimate nuptials below.

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead are officially husband and wife. 

The Fargo co-stars tied the knot in a small ceremony over the weekend, a source told People

Family and friends attended the outdoor wedding, which featured a farm-to-table menu, the source told the outlet. "It was lovely and joyful."

 

The road to marriage was not an easy one for McGregor—who shares 10-month-old son Laurie with Winstead, and kids Clara, 26, Jamyan, 20, and Anouk, 11, and Esther, 20, with ex-wife Eve Mavrakis.

In October 2017, McGregor and Winstead were seen kissing in a London restaurant, sparking rumors that the Scottish actor had parted ways with Mavrakis after nearly 22 years of marriage. Earlier that year, Winstead had split from her husband Riley Stearns after seven years of marriage. 

McGregor ultimately filed for divorce from Mavrakis in January 2018. The French production designer told The Sun that the split was "disappointing and upsetting, but my main concern is our four children are OK."

Months later, their oldest child, Clara, called Winstead "trash" in the comment section of a fan account that had posted a photo of the actress at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

Since then, it seems, everyone has made amends. In June 2021, Clara announced that her father and Winstead had welcomed their first child together, writing, "Welcome to the world little brother. Congratulations to my Dad & Mary—this is the greatest gift."

Last September, the actors—who also co-starred in Birds of Prey—attended the 2021 Emmy Awards in matching black ensembles.

McGregor gushed about Winstead and his children during his acceptance speech after he took home the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his role in Netflix's Halston.

"Mary, I love you so much. I'm gonna take this home and show it to our new little boy, Laurie," he said at the time. "And to my beautiful girls, who I know are watching, Clara, Esther, Jamyan and Anouk, hello to you too. Thank you very much, everybody!" 

Though the pair had not publicly announced an engagement, a diamond ring was seen on Winstead's ring finger as the couple attended the Producers Guild Awards in L.A. in March.

