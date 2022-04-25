Ewan McGregor Marries Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Watch : Ewan McGregor's Daughter Clara's Face Bitten By Dog Before Premiere

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead are officially husband and wife.

The Fargo co-stars tied the knot in a small ceremony over the weekend, a source told People.

Family and friends attended the outdoor wedding, which featured a farm-to-table menu, the source told the outlet. "It was lovely and joyful."

The road to marriage was not an easy one for McGregor—who shares 10-month-old son Laurie with Winstead, and kids Clara, 26, Jamyan, 20, and Anouk, 11, and Esther, 20, with ex-wife Eve Mavrakis.

In October 2017, McGregor and Winstead were seen kissing in a London restaurant, sparking rumors that the Scottish actor had parted ways with Mavrakis after nearly 22 years of marriage. Earlier that year, Winstead had split from her husband Riley Stearns after seven years of marriage.