Comedian Taylor Tomlinson Shares Why She Needed to Find the Funny in Her Bipolar Diagnosis

Watch : "SNL" Comedians Explain "SNL" Audition Process

"I don't know if any of you have tried to get a twentysomething dude from a dating app to wear a condom lately, but it's sort of like trying to get a 5-year-old to put a jacket on over his Halloween costume," Taylor Tomlinson riffed in one stand-up clip posted on TikTok. "It's like, 'Noooooooooooo, you're gonna ruin it!'"

It's the sort of thing the stand-up comedian never would have dreamed of saying when growing up, as she put it, "really sheltered," in an intensely conservative Christian family in Temecula, Calif., much less broadcasting to the 1.6 million fans who follow her on the video sharing site.

"For the first, like, six years—the first half of my career so far—I was squeaky clean," the 28-year-old said in a recent interview with E! News. And not entirely by choice. The church circuit, her go-to venue after she took a comedy class at 16 and discovered it was an actual, viable career, "is so crazy strict," she continued, "that I'm like, 'Oh, I don't want to stay in this.'"