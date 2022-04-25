Never Have I Ever's Darren Barnet Is PINK’s First Male Spokesperson: Here Are His Favorite Styles

We interviewed Darren Barnet because we think you'll like his picks. Darren is a paid spokesperson for PINK. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The Victoria's Secret brand PINK just announced an exciting new initiative, the Gender Free Collection. The launch of the new collection also includes another major milestone for PINK: the brand's first male celebrity spokesperson, Darren Barnet from Mindy Kaling's series Never Have I Ever.

Darren explained, "There are so many fashion icons that we see who aren't wearing styles that are "just for men" or "just for women." There are styles for everyone to wear and be inspired by. The fashion selection is a lot more open. The Gender Free line is needed right now and it will have a wide reach at this time."

The actor, who plays a teen on Never Have I Ever, said, "When I was in high school, it wasn't as accepting of a time. Jokes were a lot harsher and certain negative words were used. I had a lot of friends in the closet and only out with me because I was a trusted friend. Obviously, there are still huge struggles, and every person and every place is different, but I think there's a lot more acceptance in the high school environment today."

The Netflix star talked about this new shift for the brand, his favorite products, PINK's mental health initiatives, and why now is the perfect time for this collection.