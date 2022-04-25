Selling Sunset's Emma Hernan Clears the Air Surrounding Her Ben Affleck Dating App Claim

Emma Hernan is sharing her side of the Ben Affleck dating app drama.
Out of all Selling Sunset season fives' juiciest moments, perhaps the most interesting was the revelation of Affleck matching with the Netflix star on the dating app Raya. Though the Oscar-winner has denied connecting with Hernan, she opened up about what really went down in an exclusive interview on E! News' Daily Pop.
Given the new season's April 22 premiere date, many fans were left questioning when the two previously matched with each other, especially now that Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are back together.
"It was not recent. This was 2019," she told hosts Justin Sylvester and Heather Dubrow on April 25. "Literally, the smallest, innocent little thing, and it was taken and blew up out of proportion."
So, while Bemma never came to be, she has nothing but well wishes for Bennifer, who got engaged for the second time in April 2022.
"I think on the show, you didn't see the time frame and it just seemed worse, and it was literally the smallest thing," she said. "End of story. We're shutting that one down, now."
Luckily, Hernan got another chance at love during the show's latest batch of episodes, hitting things off with property developer Micah McDonald.
"Everyone's like, ‘Ooh, he's a snack,' whatever. I didn't get to enjoy the ‘snack.' Let's just put that out there," she revealed. "He lives in Texas. He's back and forth between the two places, so we haven't got to spend a ton of time together."
While fans may be disappointed to hear the two aren't currently dating, there's still some hope for the pair. "We get along great, and he actually just moved here," Hernan shared. "So, TBD."
Another couple at the center of season five were stars Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim. Since calling it quits in December 2021 after five months of dating, Hernan shared that Stause is "living her best life right now." She also teased that fans will get to see how the former lovebirds are doing now in the show's first-ever reunion episode, which drops on May 6.
One person who will be missing from the reunion? None other than frenemy Christine Quinn. Because of her absence, Hernan and the rest of the cast "couldn't clear up all the things that needed to be cleared up" with their fellow Oppenheim Group realtor.
"I mean, the reunion is gonna be good. There's a lot of juice," she said. "I'm excited for it, but I would have liked to probably had a conversation with her, for sure."
According to Hernan, there's no bad blood between the rest of the show's cast, except when it comes to Quinn.
"The thing is, though, we don't have any drama," she shared. "All of the girls are really great, except there's one drama factor there. There's only one."
Selling Sunset season five is now streaming on Netflix.