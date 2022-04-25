How to Make Trap Kitchen's Philly Cheesesteak Mac

Do you ever wonder what Snoop Dogg is snacking on when he has the munchies all day? Well, Trap Kitchen founders Malachi Jenkins and Roberto Smith are here to tell us.

Philly Cheesesteak Mac

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups milk
  • 8 oz cream cheese (cut into 1-inch cubes)
  • 3 tbsp butter
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • 12 ox grated or shredded cheese
  • 12 oz shredded provolone
  • 1 lb elbow macaroni (cooked)
  • 2 green bell peppers (thinly sliced)
  • 2 red bell peppers (thinly sliced)
  • 1 large yellow onion (sliced)
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 1.5 lbs sirloin steak (thinly sliced)

Instructions:

  1. To make the cheese, warm milk in saucepan over meat heat. Add cream cheese cubes and whisk until smooth. Add butter, salt, and garlic powder. Once mixture comes to a simmer, turn the heat down low and add grated cheese. Cook 3-5 minutes.
  2. In different pan, sauté peppers and onion in olive oil over medium heat for 10-12 minutes.
  3. Add steak and cook for 5 minutes.
  4. Combines cheese, cooked macaroni and fold in sliced steak mixture.

