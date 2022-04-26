Christine Quinn's Stylist Breaks Down the Agent's Hottest Looks on Selling Sunset

Watch : RHOBH Drama, The Ultimatum & Selling Sunset's Romance

The streets are talking—and it's not all about the real estate deals.



As millions of viewers continue binge-watching season five of Selling Sunset, many can't wait to see what Christine Quinn will wear next as she handles open houses, office meetings and her fair share of girl drama.



According to her stylist Kat Gosik, Christine is super hands-on when it comes to what she wears on the Netflix series.



"Christine would never wear something she doesn't absolutely love," Kat exclusively told E! News. "We brainstorm ideas and outfits all day by constantly messaging each other designers or looks. Usually, when I am in talks to work with a brand or designer, I'll send Christine my selects from a lookbook and she'll tell me her favorites."



The Oppenheim Group real estate agent always adds her own flair to any ensemble with fun accessories such as gloves, jewelry and sunglasses. And for season five specifically, Kat said Christine went "more camp and literal."