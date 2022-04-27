You'll Never Get Over the Best Dressed Stars to Ever Grace the Met Gala

Watch : Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds to HOST 2022 Met Gala

Leave it to the chicest celebs to turn a museum into their own personal runway.

Over the years, the annual Met Gala has drawn the who's who of Hollywood for the ultimate fashion show—a red carpet and a runway all in one. While Rihanna has been hailed as the reigning queen of modern Met Galas, plenty of A-listers have given her a run for her money in recent years, from Zendaya to Blake Lively.

However, the Met Gala was actually established more than 70 years ago and really took off with the rise of the supermodel era in the '90s. Over the years, icons such as Cher, Princess Diana, Whitney Houston and Kate Moss have ruled the elite charity ball.

This year, Blake will host the 2022 Met Gala alongside husband Ryan Reynolds, Oscar winner Regina King and Hamilton mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda, along with multiple honorary co-chairs: designer Tom Ford, Instagram's Adam Mosseri and Vogue's Anna Wintour.