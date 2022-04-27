You'll Never Get Over the Best Dressed Stars to Ever Grace the Met Gala

From OGs like Victoria Beckham and Princess Diana to modern-day must-sees like Zendaya and Rihanna, you'll be in awe over the best Met Gala fashion looks of all time.

By Lindsay Weinberg Apr 27, 2022 7:00 AMTags
Leave it to the chicest celebs to turn a museum into their own personal runway. 

Over the years, the annual Met Gala has drawn the who's who of Hollywood for the ultimate fashion show—a red carpet and a runway all in one. While Rihanna has been hailed as the reigning queen of modern Met Galas, plenty of A-listers have given her a run for her money in recent years, from Zendaya to Blake Lively.

However, the Met Gala was actually established more than 70 years ago and really took off with the rise of the supermodel era in the '90s. Over the years, icons such as Cher, Princess Diana, Whitney Houston and Kate Moss have ruled the elite charity ball. 

This year, Blake will host the 2022 Met Gala alongside husband Ryan Reynolds, Oscar winner Regina King and Hamilton mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda, along with multiple honorary co-chairs: designer Tom Ford, Instagram's Adam Mosseri and Vogue's Anna Wintour.

Stars will flock to the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, embracing the theme "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

While we wait with bated breath to see their daring ensembles, take a look back at the best dressed stars of Met Galas past.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Cher, 1974

Romantic and Glamorous Hollywood Design

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Kate Moss, 1995

Haute Couture

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Naomi Campbell, 1995

Haute Couture

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Princess Diana, 1996

Christian Dior

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Elizabeth Hurley, 1997

Gianni Versace

Rose Hartman/Getty Images
Whitney Houston, 1999

Rock Style

Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Jennifer Love Hewitt, 1999

Rock Style

Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
Demi Moore, 2000

No theme

Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Jessica Simpson, 2001

Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years

Gucci via Getty Images
David Bowie & Iman, 2003

Goddess: The Classical Mode

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Victoria Beckham & Naomi Campbell, 2003

Goddess: The Classical Mode

Mark Mainz/Getty Images
Gisele Bundchen, 2003

Goddess: The Classical Mode

Gucci via Getty Images
Molly Sims, 2003

Goddess: The Classical Mode

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Kate Hudson, 2003

Goddess: The Classical Mode

Gucci via Getty Images
Nicole Kidman, 2003

Goddess: The Classical Mode

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Scarlett Johansson, 2004

Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century

Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Shutterstock
Jennifer Lopez, 2004

Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century

Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Hilary Swank, 2004

Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Diane Kruger, 2004

Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century

M. Von Holden/FilmMagic
Karolina Kurkova, 2005

House of Chanel

Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Lil' Kim, 2005

House of Chanel

Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Elle Macpherson, 2005

House of Chanel

Peter Kramer/Getty Images
Natasha Richardson & Liam Neeson, 2005

House of Chanel

Billy Farrell/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Sarah Jessica Parker, 2006

AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion

Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Charlize Theron & John Galliano, 2006

AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion

Billy Farrell/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Drew Barrymore, 2006

AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion

Peter Kramer/Getty Images
Thandie Newton, 2006

AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion

James Devaney/WireImage
Victoria Beckham, 2006

AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion

Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Jessica Simpson, 2007

Poiret: King of Fashion

Peter Kramer/Getty Images
Jennifer Garner, 2007

Poiret: King of Fashion

