The Weeknd and Euphoria Creator Sam Levinson’s HBO Show Going Through Major Changes

The lights might not be so blinding after all.

In an eyebrow-raising turn of events, HBO has announced that The Idol, from creators The Weeknd (a.k.a. Abel Tesfaye), Euphoria's Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim, would be undergoing some changes.

"The Idol's creative team continues to build, refine, and evolve their vision for the show and they have aligned on a new creative direction," the network said in a statement to E! News. "The production will be adjusting its cast and crew accordingly to best serve this new approach to the series. We look forward to sharing more information soon."

There is no immediate word on what exactly these changes are, or who they might affect. Production had already been completed on multiple episodes, which will now be redone, according to Variety.

The Idol was set to follow a club owner and cult leader (Tesfaye) who begins a relationship with a rising pop star, played by Lily-Rose Depp in her first lead television role. The ensemble cast also features Red Rocket star Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan and All-American Rejects frontman Tyson Ritter.