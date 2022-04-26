Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Craving Is Totally Relatable in This Kardashians Sneak Peek

Watch : Kylie Jenner's Adorable Pregnancy Cravings: Exclusive Sneak Peek

Kylie Jenner may be the world's youngest self-made billionaire, but her pregnancy cravings don't include caviar and lobster dipped in butter.

That's right, she wants the greasy fast food stuff just like the rest of us. In an E! News exclusive sneak peek at The Kardashians' April 28 episode, we get a first look at what Kylie was hungry for while she was pregnant with her son, formerly named Wolf Webster.

The answer? In true West Coast fashion: In-N-Out Burger.

"Im gonna get a coke or a...," a pregnant Kylie says while yawning in the clip.

A confused Kendall Jenner asks, "What did you just say?"

"I'm gonna get a coke," Kylie—who was expecting her second child with Travis Scott at the time—responds. "Or a Dr. Pepper."

"Oh," Kendall says. "I didn't hear it sounded like mumble."

But that's not the only treat in store for the Jenner sisters, as they debate whether they want a single or double cheeseburger.