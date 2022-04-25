Check Out Nikki Glaser's Most Hilarious Childhood Photos

Before Nikki Glaser returns to her hometown of St. Louis on E!'s Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?, check out some of the star's funniest and most adorable throwback family photos.

Watch: Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? OFFICIAL Trailer!

Get ready to crack open the Glaser family albums.

Long before she was a famous comedian, actress, TV and podcast host, Nikki Glaser was just a girl growing up in St. Louis. Now, she is leaving Hollywood and returning to her hometown life in the new E! reality series Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?, which premieres May 1.

Glaser initially made the move back to Missouri to live with her parents, Julie and EJ, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now living with her friend and The Nikki Glaser Podcast co-host Andrew Collin, Glaser is re-adjusting to her hometown ways while reconnecting with familiar faces (and old exes).

Life in St. Louis certainly has the comedian feeling nostalgic, as she loves sharing photos of her family and friends from over the years on social media.

Before fans meet her in St. Louis on the new E! series, check out some of the Glaser's cutest and most hilarious childhood and family photos, past and present, in the gallery below.

Nikki Glaser's Best Comedy Central Roast Moments

Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? premieres May 1 at 10 p.m. on E!.

Instagram/@nikkiglaser
Teenage Nikki

"Probably on a three-way call where I secretly listened to my best friend talk to her boyfriend," Glaser captioned this photo of her freshman year self.

Instagram/@nikkiglaser
Comedy BFFs

"Eleven years ago with a girl I met on MySpace," Nikki Glaser captioned this Throwback Thursday pic of her and fellow comedian Amy Schumer.

Instagram/@nikkiglaser
Happy Easter

To celebrate Easter, Glaser shared an adorable childhood photo of herself, captioned, "One of the best mornings of my life I think."

Instagram/@nikkiglaser
Fun With Sis

Glaser certainly likes to celebrate holidays with old family photos, sharing this one of her and her sister, Lauren, captioned, "Happy 4th from me and my lil' sis in 1992."

Instagram/@nikkiglaser
Family Impressions

While Glaser does a great Jennifer Aniston impression, her impression of her sister's baby is even better.

Instagram/@nikkiglaser
Hanging With the Kids

"I love sharing these special moments with my niece and nephew that they'll never remember," Glaser jokingly captioned a pic of her niece and nephew.

Instagram/@nikkiglaser
Child of the '80s

All dressed in late 80s, early 90s garb, Glaser captioned this Instagram post, "I was cool once!"

Instagram/@nikkiglaser
Under the Umbrella

Glaser will post a throwback pic for any occasion, using this one to encourage her fans to vote for her on Dancing With the Stars season 27 in 2018. "Please watch this child dance live on national television this Monday on @dancingabc," she joked. "She is so scared and needs your nonjudgmental support."

Instagram/@nikkiglaser
Prom Gone Wrong

Sharing her 2002 senior year prom pic with fans, she also recalled the story of how her "very popular" date and his friends avoided her all night. Poor Nikki!

Instagram/@nikkiglaser
Happy Birthday, Mom

Glaser shared a sweet picture in celebration of her mother, Julie's birthday, saying, "Happy birthday, mom. I love you! Thank you for teaching me about farm animals!"

Instagram/@nikkiglaser
Photobombing Dad

Glaser had a knack for comedy early on, photobombing her sleeping dad, EJ, in this hilarious family photo.

Instagram/@nikkiglaser
Animal Rights Activist

A nice family outing was the opposite for Glaser, captioning this funny photo, "Mom, thank you for always comforting me when animals are being abused nearby."

Instagram/@nikkiglaser
Some Assembly Required

Everyone still relies on their parents as adults, as Glaser needed their help to assemble some furniture while living with them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instagram/@nikkiglaser
Girl's Best Friend

Long before adopting her current pup, Luigi, Glaser grew up with her childhood dog Speedo.

Instagram/@nikkiglaser
Podcaster at Heart

Now the host of The Nikki Glaser Podcast, the comedian had an interest in podcasting from a young age, captioning this childhood photo, "I have always loved podcasts."

Instagram/@nikkiglaser
Nikki Glaser, Field Hockey Star

Though Glaser claims she was "mediocre at field hockey," she and her friends were always "total pros at talkin s--t."

Instagram/@nikkiglaser
Nikki's Angels

Sharing another field hockey throwback pic on Instagram, Glaser and her friends posed for a Charlie's Angels-inspired pic in their sports gear.

