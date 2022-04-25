Check Out Nikki Glaser's Most Hilarious Childhood Photos

Watch : Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? OFFICIAL Trailer!

Get ready to crack open the Glaser family albums.

Long before she was a famous comedian, actress, TV and podcast host, Nikki Glaser was just a girl growing up in St. Louis. Now, she is leaving Hollywood and returning to her hometown life in the new E! reality series Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?, which premieres May 1.

Glaser initially made the move back to Missouri to live with her parents, Julie and EJ, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now living with her friend and The Nikki Glaser Podcast co-host Andrew Collin, Glaser is re-adjusting to her hometown ways while reconnecting with familiar faces (and old exes).

Life in St. Louis certainly has the comedian feeling nostalgic, as she loves sharing photos of her family and friends from over the years on social media.

Before fans meet her in St. Louis on the new E! series, check out some of the Glaser's cutest and most hilarious childhood and family photos, past and present, in the gallery below.